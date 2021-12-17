Full Bolt-On Chevy Camaro ZL1 Drags “Quickest” C8 Corvette, It's Not Even Close

There Are Lessons To Be Learned From the Last Formula 1 Race of 2021

Affordable, as far as supercar prices are concerned, as well as extremely well-balanced thanks to its new mid-engine, rear-wheel-drive architecture. But until the 2023 Corvette Z06 comes out to play on and around the world’s racetracks, its C8 Stingray sibling can only present itself with up to 495 horsepower at the party. Which, in stock form, has nothing on a special Camaro muscle car.The Chevy sibling of the ZL1 variety has the sixth-generation Camaro sports car churning out no less than 650 horsepower from a supercharged 6.2-liter V8. During its worst day at the dragstrip, a Camaro ZL1 should have no issue “ swallowing ” a Corvette whole. But then again, we all know that surprises might be in store from the aftermarket department.According to the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube, we have the quickest examples in their categories. In the silver corner, there’s a full bolt-on Chevy Camaro ZL1 with an upper and lower pulley that’s also running on E85. To put this car into perspective, the first skirmish is against an older Camaro, which gets left behind in an instant as the Chevy nails a 9.28s pass.That’s certainly a tough challenge for the white C8 Corvette Stingray, even if the mid-engine wonder is considered by this Youtuber the quickest naturally-aspirated example out there. Well, far from us to point any fingers, but wasn’t the Stingray hp and drag war on the verge of dropping the quarter-mile time below the nine-second threshold months ago already?Anyway, as valiant as this C8 Corvette’s owner may be, it turned out his performance was not even close to what his Camaro ZL1 opponent was capable of. Hence the result: 9.27s at 145 mph (233 kph) versus 10.66s at 128 mph (206 kph). Well, that was completely unsurprising for a change.