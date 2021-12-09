One Race, Two Cars, Four Turbos; Can the Nissan GT-R Beat the Audi R8?

Just like the stick shift is being phased off from high-performance models, as owners would rather let the gear shifting part to the transmission, so are big naturally aspirated engines, albeit for different reasons, known by everyone and their dog.
Still, it will be a while until these beasts disappear altogether, so until that happens, let’s take yet another look at one of them, namely the Audi R8. The more civilized German cousin of the Lamborghini Huracan, which shares some nuts, bolts, and oily bits with the Italian model, was recently filmed in action at the drag strip.
We know what you’re probably thinking, that it’s yet another bland race that shows the Audi R8 run the quarter-mile in 10 seconds or more. But it’s not, not by far actually, because the blue example depicted on video, filmed at the Bradenton Motorsports Park around two months ago apparently, while proving its straight-line acceleration skills, boasts hypercar-rivaling power.
Now, we don’t know the actual numbers, but it is possible that it puts out in the region of 1,500 horses, and it has the twin-turbocharging wizardry to thank for it. As a result, it is an 8-second car down the quarter-mile, and so is the white Nissan GT-R that lined up at the start line next to it. As you may have guessed, it too features aftermarket twin-turbocharging, so it has long overcome its initial status.
In fact, every machine that you are about to see in the 2-minute long footage shared down below, filmed in action at the same event, is said to have embraced its twin-turbo side, and you can definitely tell, just by watching them do what they were built to do. This would be a good time to place a little bet, if you’re into this sort of stuff, and hit the play button next.
