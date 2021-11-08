World’s Quickest Nissan GT-R Goes Drag Racing, and It’s a Must-See Video

For a vehicle born toward the end of the 2000s, the Nissan GT-R sure got its 15 minutes of fame, and then some. As a matter of fact, it is already a cult car, one that keeps taking all kinds of events by storm, with different mods, from the usual wheels and perhaps new suspension to the more controversial widebody kits and tweaked interiors.
However, the ones that grab the most attention are those that have had their internals rearranged. And the twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter V6 engine, which normally produces between 480 and 600 hp, depending on the specification and when it was made, can definitely sustain some crazy numbers.
Without anyone messing with its bowels, the Nissan GT-R can hit the 60 mph (97 kph) mark in a little over 3 seconds. Choose the latest Nismo, though, and that time will drop to a neck-snapping 2.5 seconds. With these figures in mind, it is time to turn our attention to what is the world’s quickest GT-R, supposedly.
The car was recently filmed putting its money where its mouth is, and just by looking at it, you can tell that it is far from being OEM. The swollen body, massive rear wing, drag radials, and even a parachute that helps it come to a full stop in no time, are the things that forbid it from flying under the radar. But that is quite alright, because it’s not exactly a sports car anymore but an actual dragster.
As we already mentioned, it is the world’s quickest Nissan GT-R down the quarter-mile, allegedly, and it can complete the course before you can mention the most striking mods. We have no idea how much power it rocks, but we can tell you that it is in the four-digit zone as far as the output and torque are concerned.
Now, enough babbling about it, because you have to see it in action, and you can do so in the video embedded down below.
