2,000 HP Huracan and 1,500 HP Huracan Performante Play on Street and Drag Strip

Twin-turbo V10 Lambos are probably the craziest drag racing machines in the world. They're almost like the modern day Supra in that they can make three times the official figures.
Today, we're going to look at a couple of them at a time. The first hero car belongs o Dallas Performance, one of the go-to shops for twin-turbo Huracans, not that they don't know their way around a supercharger.

What's impressive is that it's based on the brand new Huracan Performante, which Lamborghini wanted to be the most extreme V10 production car out there. They came up with all sorts of fancy stuff, like the ALA active aerodynamics and forged carbon fiber.

The factory tech is marvelous, a brutal speed machine with 1,500 horsepower needs DP's Stage 3+ kit: new cylinder heads, large turbochargers, cams, etc. The owner says the Performante presented challenges, due to the car having unique transmission software and components. It's not like a Huracan with a new exhaust and ECU tune. The active aero still works, even though it's capable of much higher speeds. And believe it or not, but the packages even come with a warranty of two years or 24,000 miles, which is more than most supercar owners are will to put on their cars anyway.

The car currently holds the Performante half-mile record with a top speed of 208.52 miles per hour. The 16 minutes of footage also shows brutal acceleration on the road before the Performante savagely kills a 1,200 HP Nissan GT-R.

Dallas Performance brought two white Lambos to the Florida quarter-mile event. The 2,000 horsepower monster is a 2016 Huracan built for the half-mile, but they changed it to an 18-inch drag radial setup, and it works just fine. So far, the Nissans have dominated the quarter-mile, and these are early tests to see how Lambos can catch up.

