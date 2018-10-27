2,000 HP Huracan and 1,500 HP Huracan Performante Play on Street and Drag Strip

Sergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car Design

Twin-turbo V10 Lambos are probably the craziest drag racing machines in the world. They're almost like the modern day Supra in that they can make three times the official figures. 5 photos



What's impressive is that it's based on the brand new



The factory tech is marvelous, a brutal speed machine with 1,500 horsepower needs DP's Stage 3+ kit: new cylinder heads, large turbochargers, cams, etc. The owner says the Performante presented challenges, due to the car having unique transmission software and components. It's not like a Huracan with a new exhaust and ECU tune. The active aero still works, even though it's capable of much higher speeds. And believe it or not, but the packages even come with a warranty of two years or 24,000 miles, which is more than most supercar owners are will to put on their cars anyway.



The car currently holds the Performante half-mile record with a top speed of 208.52 miles per hour. The 16 minutes of footage also shows brutal acceleration on the road before the Performante savagely kills a 1,200 HP Nissan GT-R.



Dallas Performance brought two white Lambos to the Florida quarter-mile event. The 2,000 horsepower monster is a 2016 Huracan built for the half-mile, but they changed it to an 18-inch drag radial setup, and it works just fine. So far, the Nissans have dominated the quarter-mile, and these are early tests to see how Lambos can catch up.



