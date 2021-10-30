Ain’t No Way the New Audi RS 6 Avant Can Beat a Ferrari 488 Pista, or Is It?

It’s quite common in our field to refer to vehicles such as the Audi RS 6 Avant as being full-blown exotics beneath the skin, but is that really the case?
There’s no better way to answer this question than by seeing the executive super estate take on a true supercar, and in this instance, its ad-hoc rival was none other than the Ferrari 488 Pista.
Normally, we would have definitely bet on the Italian supercar, but the thing is that this RS 6 Avant seems to have been visited by the tuning fairy. Depending on what part of the magic stick it touched it with, it could sport a variety of upgrades, besides those big wheels and obvious decals.
If it doesn’t, then the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 will push it to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.6 seconds. Those brave enough can hit up to 190 mph (305 kph), aided by the 592 hp (600 ps / 441 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque produced by the engine and directed to both axles via the eight-speed automatic transmission.
On the other hand, the 488 Pista is definitely a ride that needs no introduction. It builds on the success of the 458 Speciale, 430 Scuderia, and 360 Challenge Stradale, and is a formidable driver’s car, provided that the driver is wealthy enough to afford one, that is.
It may pack a slightly smaller engine, with a 3.9-liter displacement and twin turbocharging, but the V8 is punchier. In fact, it is good for 710 hp (720 ps / 530 kW), though at 568 lb-ft (770 Nm), it has less thrust. Even so, the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) is dealt with in 2.85 seconds, and it is capable of topping out at over 211 mph (340 kph). But should this particular RS 6 be worried? Only one way to find out – or two if you check out the image gallery.
