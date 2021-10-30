Ain’t No Way the New Audi RS 6 Avant Can Beat a Ferrari 488 Pista, or Is It?

More on this:

1 Ferrari 488 Pista Goes Belly Up on the Tail of the Dragon Stateside

2 OEM Speedo Cannot Keep Up With the Crazy Acceleration of This V10 1,200 HP Audi RS 6

3 1,300 HP Toyota Supra Is a Supercar Destroyer, Poor Ferrari 488 Pista Doesn’t Know It

4 ABT Audi RS 6 Vs ABT Audi RS 7 Is the Tightest 1600 HP Drag Race You'll Ever See

5 Nissan GT-R vs. Ferrari 488 Pista Drag Race Is Closer Than You’d Think