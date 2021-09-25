Nissan GT-R vs. Ferrari 488 Pista Drag Race Is Closer Than You’d Think

A very clean-looking Nissan GT-R was filmed at a drag racing event in Germany trying its luck against a wide variety of fast machines. Among them was a Ferrari 488 Pista, and the two engaged in a half-mile battle, with a rather surprising result.
When we first clicked on the play button of the video embedded at the end of this story, we expected the Italian supercar to beat the heck out of the Godzilla.
However, we were very surprised to see that only a second or so separated them at the end of the run, with one posting 17.397 seconds at 243.40 kph (151.24 mph) and the other 18.476 seconds at 241.44 kph (150.02 mph).
So, which one managed to cross the finish line first? That’s for you to find out, but don’t go jumping to the clip, whose action starts at the 1:35 mark, just yet, because we still have to go through the specs of both machines, starting with the 488 Pista, which is definitely the most exciting one here.
Placed in the middle of the car, the twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8 is good for 710 hp (720 ps / 530 kW) at 8,000 rpm and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) of torque at 3,000 rpm, in seventh gear. The official spec sheet reveals 2.85 seconds needed from rest to 62 mph (0-100 kph), 7.6 seconds to 124 mph (200 kph), and a maximum track speed in excess of 211 mph (340 kph).
Depending on when it came to life, the Nissan GT-R boasts between 480 and 600 hp (487-609 ps / 358-448 kW). The twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter V6 engine, which lies under that long hood, enables a 0 to 60 mph (0-96 kph) acceleration between 3.2 and 2.5 seconds. The latter time is reserved for the latest Nismo, which needs only 10.7 seconds to complete the quarter mile, on a good day.
