This Audi RS 3 Sedan Is a Supercar at Heart, Poor Nissan GT-R Doesn’t Even Know It

Actually, this might come as a surprise, but this particular example did. It is just that we suspect it is far from stock, considering that it took off like a bullet – sure, the GT-R’s owner needs to further master the throttle, but still.It’s impossible to say how much power the Audi hides under the hood, but it was far from being a slouch when it left the factory floor. That’s because it is an RS 3 and it packs the famous turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine.As you can probably tell from the design, it is a previous-generation car , so it has 395 bhp (400 ps) and 354 lb-ft (480 Nm) of torque to play with. Without anyone messing with its internals, it takes 4.1 seconds to shoot from rest to 62 mph (0-100 kph), en route to a restricted top speed of 155 mph (250 kph).Depending on the configuration of the twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter V6 engine, the GT-R in question has between 480 and 600 hp, taking from 3.2 and 2.5 seconds to hit 60 mph (96 kph) from a standstill. The quarter-mile is normally dealt with in 11.6 seconds in the most humble variant, or 10.7 in the Nismo.However, the white example with red wheels that sports a few aftermarket upgrades, depicted on film below, ran the course in almost 13 seconds, whereas the RS 3 Sedan was nearly 1.5 seconds quicker. So, if you ever wanted to see a supercar being humiliated by a compact model, then you came to the right place.