Ferrari 488 Pista Drag Races Old Opel Kadett, Think You Can Spot the Winner?

Ah yes, the Opel Kadett, a car that was sold under different names all over the world and was eventually replaced by the Astra. But what is this example doing at the drag strip, looking all stock, you ask? Well, looks can be deceiving, because it is a true sleeper.
Save for the custom license plate and a few bits and bobs, as well as a very clean-looking body, you might not be able to tell that it hides a lot of thrust. However, it does, though we know almost nothing about it, bar the alleged output, said to stand at around 800 horses.
Having that much power available via the right pedal requires other significant mods and a skilled driver behind the wheel in order for it to stand a chance against a full-blown exotic like the Ferrari 488 Pista. That’s right, this old compact hatchback tried its luck against the coveted Italian supercar in a drag racing event held in Germany not long ago.
So, did it stand a chance against it? That’s what we’re about to find out in the video shared down below that shows a half-mile sprint between the two. The action starts at the 2:33 mark, but if you feel like watching the whole clip, which is a little over 10 minutes long, then you will see the same red 488 Pista going head-to-head against other fast machines.
The Ferrari is far from stock too, because it is said to boast approximately 800 hp, up from the standard model’s 710 bhp, so it was an even match. And it wasn’t the only 488 Pista that attended the event, as it was joined by a yellow example as well.
Now, this would be a good time to place a little bet, but we warned you, the result might surprise you!
