Nissan GT-R Bids Farewell to Australia With Two New Special Edition Models

Last week, we found out that Nissan is getting ready to pull the plug on the GT-R in Australia. The Godzilla does not comply with the country’s new side-impact crash test regulations that kick in on November 1, so it will be dropped, but before that happens, the Japanese automaker is sending it off with two new special editions.
Named the T-Spec and Nismo SV, they will go on sale Down Under in October, joining the Premium, Premium Luxury, and Nismo. The expanded lineup acts as the swansong for the sports car, and can be ordered from AU$256,700 (equal to US$185,919) for the former, and AU$393,800 (US$285,216) for the latter.
Sitting on top the regular GT-R range, the 2022 GT-R T-Spec boasts a few upgrades, such as the carbon fiber spoiler for enhanced aerodynamics. It has forged alloy wheels shod in Dunlop SP Sport Maxx high-performance tires, and Brembo brakes, with carbon ceramic rotors, 410 mm (16.1 in) at the front and 390 mm (15.4 in) at the rear.
Inside, customers will be treated to the model-exclusive dark green upholstery found on the seats, dashboard, steering wheel, and gear shift lever, quilt-stitched Alcantara roof lining, suede A pillar finishes, and bespoke kickplates.
Building on the famous nameplate, the new GT-R Nismo SV sports a clear-coated carbon fiber hood that is 100 grams (0.22 lbs) lighter than the normal offering.
It rides on 20-inch aluminum forged wheels with red accents, has uprated Brembo calipers and carbon ceramic rotors, and a few engine upgrades, such as the connecting rods, piston rings, crankshaft, crank pulley, valve springs, and flywheel. Handcrafted by a Takumi technician, each power unit has a certification plate in an exclusive color.
Pricing for the 2022 GT-R family starts at AU$193,800 (US$140,363) for the Premium, AU$199,800 (US$144,708) for the Premium Luxury, and AU$378,000 (US$273,773) for the Nismo.
