1,300 HP Toyota Supra Is a Supercar Destroyer, Poor Ferrari 488 Pista Doesn’t Know It

Thanks to its immense tuning potential, not to mention the timeless looks, the previous generation Toyota Supra is a true cult car. The best examples out there rock in excess of 1,000 horsepower, which makes them way more powerful than the original Bugatti Veyron. 6 photos



Thanks to its big turbo upgrade and other modifications, the Toyota Supra in question, which otherwise looks like a well-preserved example, sits in a league of its own, and cannot be intimidated even by one of the best Ferraris ever made, as you are about to see for yourselves.



As for this white-finished car, it was recently filmed at a drag racing event, teaching an important lesson in fast takeoffs and insane straight-line speed to some very powerful machines. Throughout the 5-minute long video shared at the bottom of the page, you can see it take on a first-gen Audi RS 7, a tuned Porsche 911, a Ferrari 488 Pista, and a couple of fast Bimmers.But did it actually manage to beat each and every one of them, and more importantly, did the Ferrari 488 Pista fell victim to it too? Normally, the Italian supercar would have no issue beating the older Toyota Supra A80, but this one boasts 1,300 horsepower, apparently. At the end of the 1,000-meter (0.62-mile) run, with a 50 kph (31 mph) rolling start, the Japanese sports model was clocked at almost 320 kph (199 mph), around 25 kph (16 mph) more than its ad-hoc challenger.Approximately 600 horsepower separate the two extremely fast vehicles, as the stock Ferrari 488 Pista has 710 hp and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) of torque, produced by the mid-mounted twin-turbocharged 3.9-liter V8. From rest to 62 mph (0-100 kph), it needs 2.85 seconds. The official spec sheet reveals 7.6 seconds from 0 to 124 mph (0-200 kph), and a maximum speed of over 211 mph (340 kph).Thanks to its big turbo upgrade and other modifications, the Toyota Supra in question, which otherwise looks like a well-preserved example, sits in a league of its own, and cannot be intimidated even by one of the best Ferraris ever made, as you are about to see for yourselves.