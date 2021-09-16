Subtly Modernized A80 Toyota Supra Looks Ready for a Clean and Simple JDM Life

Many will argue that Toyota’s Supra line achieved overall greatness with the introduction of the epic A80 iteration back in 1993. And, as it turns out, it’s easy to keep it both clean and contemporary even today.
Albeit, on this occasion the changes have only taken a virtual form, unfortunately. And we are pretty sure they will remain an entry into the wishful thinking category, even though we are dealing here with Musa Rio Tjahjono, the virtual artist behind the musartwork account on social media.
Sure, he may be a self-titled “rendering to reality automotive designer,” but we have a feeling this neat Supra will remain but a dream. He’s also the Head Designer at West Coast Customs, but usually, the work executed for the famous aftermarket company is well highlighted on social media. This isn’t the case here, so we’re pretty sure this is just a personal interpretation of the great A80 Supra.
A clean and simple one, unlike some other JDM-inspired works performed by other pixel masters. It’s the opposite of something that would have been easily slapped with the overdone epithet, and we feel this Supra could be spot on for anyone who fancies a subtle take on the Japanese sports car.
It almost goes for a murdered-out look but, luckily, the CGI wizard steers clear of that category as well via a simple twist. That would be the Rays Volk TE37s, which come dressed in bronze to provide a neat contrast (along with the beefy cross-drilled brake discs and crimson pads) to the body’s Gloss Black paintjob.
Those alloys are (in)famous for being the origin of the lightweight forged sports wheel. So they represent a natural choice for this Supra to connect with the glorious past. But it also has links to the present and comes out with a little bit of contemporary DNA thanks to the reworked LED taillights. Too bad we don’t get to see the front as well.
Sure, he may be a self-titled “rendering to reality automotive designer,” but we have a feeling this neat Supra will remain but a dream. He’s also the Head Designer at West Coast Customs, but usually, the work executed for the famous aftermarket company is well highlighted on social media. This isn’t the case here, so we’re pretty sure this is just a personal interpretation of the great A80 Supra.
A clean and simple one, unlike some other JDM-inspired works performed by other pixel masters. It’s the opposite of something that would have been easily slapped with the overdone epithet, and we feel this Supra could be spot on for anyone who fancies a subtle take on the Japanese sports car.
It almost goes for a murdered-out look but, luckily, the CGI wizard steers clear of that category as well via a simple twist. That would be the Rays Volk TE37s, which come dressed in bronze to provide a neat contrast (along with the beefy cross-drilled brake discs and crimson pads) to the body’s Gloss Black paintjob.
Those alloys are (in)famous for being the origin of the lightweight forged sports wheel. So they represent a natural choice for this Supra to connect with the glorious past. But it also has links to the present and comes out with a little bit of contemporary DNA thanks to the reworked LED taillights. Too bad we don’t get to see the front as well.