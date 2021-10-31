Airbus A319neo Is the First Single-Aisle Aircraft to Run on 100 Percent SAF

Although sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs) are not available on a large scale yet, we’re already seeing the aviation industry make great strides to get there. Airbus is racing to have its entire commercial fleet run on 100 percent SAF by 2030, and with its recent achievement, it looks like it might stick to its announced plans.
On Thursday, October 28th, the Airbus A319neo became the first single-aisle aircraft to operate on 100 percent SAF. The recent flight was part of a test campaign known as Volcan (VOL avec Carburants Alternatifs Nouveaux), which seeks to analyze the compatibility of SAF with single-aisle aircraft and commercial aircraft engine and fuel systems.
The A319neo soared to the skies from Toulouse, France, with one of its CFM LEAP-1A engines running entirely on SAF. The flight lasted about three hours, and it verified that all applicable safety and performance requirements were met.
“There was no difference in engine behaviour, which gives us confidence that 100% SAF provides comparable performance to conventional jet fuels,” said David O’Nions, Airbus Lead Flight Test Engineer and Pilot.
The SAF (which was not mixed with any fossil fuels) was made mainly from used cooking oil and other waste fats. Around 63 tons (57 metric tons) of unblended sustainable fuel will be used throughout the test campaign.
Airbus aircraft are currently certified to fly with a maximum of 50 percent blend of SAF and conventional kerosene. The recent test was only the first in a series of in-flight tests that will help the company achieve certification for 100 percent SAF on its entire fleet.
In November, Airbus will focus on the emissions performance of single-aisle aircraft. For its next flight, the A319neo will be joined by a Dassault Falcon 20E, which will measure the emissions directly emitted from the SAF-powered engine. Airbus also plans to test the SAF on its H160 helicopters next year.
