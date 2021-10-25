Ferrari 488 Pista Goes Belly Up on the Tail of the Dragon Stateside

The Tail of the Dragon is pretty much a driving Mecca for enthusiasts all over the United States. Located between Tennessee and North Carolina, the twisty road has claimed the integrity of numerous vehicles over the years, the latest of which being a Ferrari 488.
The Italian supercar looks like a Pista to us and to TheDrive, who reports that the accident happened last Wednesday, after the exotic model hit a hump in the road known as Gravity Cavity MM3. This caused it to lose control, heading into the northbound lane and having a close encounter of the third kind with the wall, before landing belly up.
It seems that the 488 Pista in question, which could have been taking part in the Epic Adventures Blue Ridge 2021 rally, considering that the Porsche 918 Spyder seen next to it had a windscreen decal advertising the event, narrowly missed a photographer who was sitting on the side of the road, taking pictures of passing cars. Fortunately, there was no oncoming traffic when it landed on its roof, which could have turned it into a disaster.
Photos of the aftermath, shared on social media, reveal that the 488 Pista has significant damages to its front end and to the roof. The deployed side airbags can be seen hanging out the windows. The passenger seat and footwell seem to be covered in plastic, which might suggest that the owner had recently taken delivery.
On a more positive note, the driver is said to have “crawled out with only a scratch on his arm,” a witness said, cited by the aforementioned website, adding that the car’s “engine was still running while it was upside down.” That was truly lucky, as it appears that more than 50 motorists have lost their lives in accidents on the infamous road over the last 26 years.
It seems that the 488 Pista in question, which could have been taking part in the Epic Adventures Blue Ridge 2021 rally, considering that the Porsche 918 Spyder seen next to it had a windscreen decal advertising the event, narrowly missed a photographer who was sitting on the side of the road, taking pictures of passing cars. Fortunately, there was no oncoming traffic when it landed on its roof, which could have turned it into a disaster.
Photos of the aftermath, shared on social media, reveal that the 488 Pista has significant damages to its front end and to the roof. The deployed side airbags can be seen hanging out the windows. The passenger seat and footwell seem to be covered in plastic, which might suggest that the owner had recently taken delivery.
On a more positive note, the driver is said to have “crawled out with only a scratch on his arm,” a witness said, cited by the aforementioned website, adding that the car’s “engine was still running while it was upside down.” That was truly lucky, as it appears that more than 50 motorists have lost their lives in accidents on the infamous road over the last 26 years.