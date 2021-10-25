Ferrari 488 Pista Goes Belly Up on the Tail of the Dragon Stateside

More on this:

1 1,300 HP Toyota Supra Is a Supercar Destroyer, Poor Ferrari 488 Pista Doesn’t Know It

2 Nissan GT-R vs. Ferrari 488 Pista Drag Race Is Closer Than You’d Think

3 Bad Luck or Bad Driving? Soccer Player Arthur Melo Crashes His Ferrari in Turin

4 Old Renault Twingo Hits Ferrari 488 Pista, Video Is Painful to Watch

5 One-Day-Old Ferrari 488 Pista Crashed Is an Expensive Lesson in Cockiness