New Mitsubishi Kei EV and Ralliart Concepts Teased Ahead of 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon Premiere

While most of us are getting ready for the Winter Holidays , Mitsubishi is preparing two brand-new concept cars. These are dubbed the Kei EV and Ralliart and will be officially presented to the world early next year. 7 photos EV is a tiny electric vehicle that promises to be safe and comfortable.



That may not tell us much, but Mitsubishi has confirmed that it previews a new battery-electric



“The Kei EV Concept is a new generation all-electric kei car, founded on safety, security, and comfort, as well as environmental friendliness,” Mitsubishi says. “It combines easy handling and practical size of a kei car with smooth yet powerful road performance of an EV, while offering advanced driver assistance systems and connectivity.”



Debuting alongside the zero-emission show car at the event taking place in the Land of the Rising Sun in a little over three weeks from today will be the Ralliart Concept. The teaser image accompanying the announcement reveals an aggressively shaped diffuser, incorporated into the rear bumper, with reflectors on the top side and what appears to be, after some minor Photoshop editing, an F1-like third brake light mounted in the middle.



"The Ralliart Concept car brings together Mitsubishi Motors' engineering passion for Monozukuri challenges (craftsmanship)," the Japanese automaker explains. "With a premium feel and a strong sense of presence, the styling expresses the company's vision for the new Ralliart."



