Lamborghini Urus Puts the ‘Sport’ in SUV, Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Doesn’t Care

SUV

The two super SUVs have already met on numerous occasions, proving their worth in multiple straight-line sprints. This time, they were filmed at the Race1000 event in Germany, engaging in a photo-finish, half-mile combat, with one completing the run in 18.24 and the other in 18.34 seconds.So, which one was quicker? We will get to that in a few moments, as the video lies at the bottom of the page, but before, let’s remind ourselves about the performance and power of the Jeep and Lamborghini, starting with the 0 to 60 mph (0-96 kph) acceleration, which takes an identical 3.5 seconds in both of them.The Grand Cherokee Trackhawk , with its 707 hp and 645 lb-ft (875 Nm) of torque supercharged 6.2-liter V8, tops out at 180 mph (290 kph), and the Urus is 10 mph (16 kph) quicker and uses a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, rated at 641 hp and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm). Thus, it could really be anyone’s game.If you haven’t figured it out yet, we won’t spoil the clip, which is almost 5 minutes long and shows the two high-riders going to war at the 1:35 mark. And that’s not all, because it also reveals a half-mile race between the Lamborghini Urus and the Ferrari 488 Pista, and you know which one was quicker, don’t you? We’ll give you a hint: it was born in Maranello. Subsequently, the Italianwas challenged by a bad Audi, yet it had no problem showing it who’s boss. Now would be a good time to hit the play button.