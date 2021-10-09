2022 Ultra-Luxury Marathon Coach Land Yacht Proves Why Celebrities Love It

The vanlife trend is going strong, and we’ve seen some pretty extreme examples of vehicles converted into “experimental” campervans. On the other hand, glamping is still a thing – hitting the road in style is not just for celebrities, and plenty of people just prefer to explore in the most luxurious and comfortable way possible. With a slogan like “Take your five-star hotel with you”, Marathon Coach is the perfect brand for them.
This American brand started out in the 1980s, as a company that converted new bus shells into luxury recreational vehicles and corporate coaches. When Robert A. Schoellhorn bought his first Marathon/Prevost in 1990, he liked it so much that he bought the entire company.
Now operating in Oregon, Texas and Florida, Marathon is the world’s largest luxury bus conversion company, with a record-breaking number of over 1,300 vehicles sold worldwide.
It’s very unlikely you haven’t heard of their motorhomes until now, at least because celebrities seem to put them in the spotlight. Mariah Carey’s Christmas-themed RV and Justin Bieber’s custom RV/tour bus are just two notorious examples. It’s only natural, since these motorhomes are some of the most elegant and well-equipped in the entire world.
Unlike most RVs, where the ceiling and the walls are added to the chassis, the Prevost chassis is a unibody structure, which makes it rigid and strong. The result is that the cabinetry and appliances inside your motorhome won’t move around when you hit uneven roads. Basically, this unibody structure is the strongest and most durable one in the RV industry.
The Marathon Prevosts are engineered specifically for RVs, keeping the DNA of a safe and strong commercial bus.
The X3-45 chassis version provides 89” of headroom and it’s made of corrosion-resistant stainless steel. Literally built to travel over a million miles, you won’t have to worry about any issues on the road, and it’s safe to say your Marathon motorhome would be an investment for a lifetime. The full-height frameless windows offer great panoramic views from the inside, and a clean-looking exterior.
Powered by a Volvo D13 engine, this motorhome promises great torque even at low RPM, and reduced emissions. Add to this an adaptive cruise control feature, an anti-lock braking system, plus factory-integrated telematics that allow you to monitor all features, from the integrated display, and you’ve got yourself a state-of-the-art motorhome chassis.
The motorhome is also equipped with the brand’s exclusive Techlink “intelligent” electrical system, pre-connected sewer hose system and in-motion satellite system.
If the motorhome itself is made to make you feel like you’re enjoying a five-star hotel room while traveling, you can imagine that the actual bedroom is ultra-comfy and luxurious. The adjustable, reclining king-sized bed is perfect for watching TV on the big LCD screen, and the bathroom is equally elegant and equipped with premium features, including a temperature-sensing shower valve.
You can get a better visual of what this $2.5 million motorhome looks like inside, in the video tour below – it might convince you to level up your road trips.
