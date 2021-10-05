This Luxury Motorhome With Mercedes-Benz Tech Shows What German Design Is All About

Screen 70 Superyacht Is How Millionaires Do Netflix and Chill at Sea

With pricing starting at almost $80,000 (€68,290), the premium Lyseo M 600 Harmony Line motorhome from Buerstner is a great example of You’re probably already familiar with motorhomes based on a Mercedes Sprinter chassis, but this model is more than that, because it combines a Mercedes chassis with top-of-the-line German interior design, which gives it a unique flavor. One of Buerstner’s new models makes no compromise: its premium interior is perfectly complemented by the outstanding driving technology.With a history in adventure vehicle manufacturing going back to 1958, Buerstner’s brand philosophy is centered around the concept of “wohnfuhlen”, which would mean to “feel at home”, to feel as comfortable as possible. While all of the company’s motorhomes are designed to offer this high level of comfort, the Lyseo M 660, from the Harmony Line, adds the benefits of high-end safety technology.Built on a rear-wheel drive Mercedes Sprinter chassis, the Lyseo M 660 also features an XL door for easy access, an electric step and hybrid tail lights, for a unique look. Besides the brakes and headlamp, the Mercedes-Benz chassis brings the advantage of assistance systems that were only available as standard features for cars, until now. Smooth driving is ensured by the high beam assist, active lane and traffic lane assist, plus a future hill-start assist.As soon as you enter the Lyseo M 660, you can admire the elegant interior, with a practical panel featuring a small TV, a display case and a bottle holder. The extra-large refrigerator is sure to catch your eye, as well as the wardrobe next to it, with generous room for clothing.Whether you prefer to admire the stars, or enjoy premium lighting, Buerstner’s unique XL sunroof integrates a new ceiling panel design with a large skylight and discrete, indirect lighting. The fully-equipped kitchen is perfect for longer trips, while the bathroom provides a generous shower area and a backlit mirror.Four strategically-placed USB sockets make sure you have electricity where you need it, and the motorhome is also equipped top provide Wi-Fi anywhere on the road. Wall paneling and quilted upholstery (a new feature) reflect the attention to detail inside the Lyseo M, with a choice of three premium upholstery ranges.With pricing starting at almost $80,000 (€68,290), the premium Lyseo M 600 Harmony Line motorhome from Buerstner is a great example of German quality and design.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.