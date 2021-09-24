Knaus Van TI Class-C Motorhome Shows World What German Engineering Can Achieve

In doing so, I’ve arrived in Germany and staring at a company known only as Knaus. If the name sounds familiar, it should as we’ve featured some of their RVs, mobile homes, and caravans on autoevolution before.
Around since 1960, Knaus has had the sort of history that matches companies like Winnebago and even Airstream. Once you get to know and see what this team can do with a motorhome, you just may fly over to Europe to get yourself a Knaus RV.
The RV we’ll be exploring today is known as the Van TI, a Class C motorhome with enough amenities to accommodate three guests with absolutely everything at their fingertips. Like most other RV manufacturers, Knaus, too, offers an array of floorplans to meet specific needs and wants. In the case of the TI, three floorplans can be chosen from, the largest being the 650 MEG. But, to make things easier to understand, I’ll focus on features and specs available to all models.
Now, for a base vehicle, you’ll find a Fiat Ducato with a 3,500 kg (7,716 lbs) weight limit. This sort of load also needs a powerhouse to move things along. To do that, a 2.2-liter, 120 hp, Multijet engine with FWD is what Knaus feels is enough to get the job done. One floorplan, the 640 MEG, uses a MAN TGE base vehicle with a 2.0-liter diesel engine with 140 hp and a manual gearbox. If you want any other motor, Knaus also offers a few other options to choose from, all for an extra buck of course.
ABS, electronic immobilizer, trailer stability control system, and even crosswind assist, are just some of the safety and assistance features that Knaus has in place. Cruise control and post-collision braking are a couple more.
As for systems aimed at offering owners an off-grid life, the TI is one of those motorhomes that is not missing anything. To kick things off, the RV includes 95-liter (25.1-gallon) freshwater and wastewater tanks, optional solar panels, up to 300 watts, and a very solid electrical and waterworks system.
Honestly, if I was to try going through all the available features for each system, each one would require its own article. Heck, for an average dealership price of €63,000 ($73,836 at current exchange rates) and up, depending on the model, you can expect the Van TI to be ready for any road-worthy adventure. Although, a category of the TI called “Vansation” starts off at €52,638 ($61,691 at current exchange rates). Not sure if this includes taxes and handling fees.
Inside the TI, the living habitat is filled with everything you could want, including a pretty nifty bathroom. Things like a two-burner stove, stainless-steel sink, and a fridge can be used in the galley, while bathrooms take the shape of wet baths and feature a toilet, shower, and sink with faucet.
mobile home, the bedroom is found in either a full or twin bed configuration. However, with the twin bedding, the space between beds can be filled with pads, in the process creating a much larger sleeping area.
I mentioned earlier that Knaus includes a very large list of features and even options. While that’s true, the team also offers some packages aimed at fulfilling certain lifestyle needs and/or wants. Some packages bring Trauma heating and cooling, while others, garage doors and GPS tracking systems. Honestly, your creativity is the only limit in creating the Van TI for your lifestyle.
If what I’ve mentioned above, and the images in the gallery grabbed your attention, then check out the manufacturer’s website to take this story even further. But be warned, if you’ve got money on your credit card and are looking for a mobile home, you just may need to look no further.
