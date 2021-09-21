Winnebago’s Hike RV and Travel Trailer Is Considered One of the Best Around

Winnebago is the sort of team that really needs no introduction. Heck, ever since 1958 this crew has been pouring all their attention and knowledge into all kinds of RVs. Over the years, their products have landed into the hands of some of the world’s best-known celebrities.
As for this RV, it’s called the Hike and has been heralded as one of the top 10 trailers of 2021 by RVBusiness magazine. However, to own the Hike, you don’t need any sort of celebrity status as this sucker comes in with an affordable starting price of $29,605 (€25,258 at current exchange rates).
Sure, that’s just the starting rate, and by the time you’re done building your dream camper, that price may no longer be so low, but still low enough to consider the Hike for your next RV purchase. Time to see what Winnebago has put together this time.
slide-out and is suitable for up to four adults.
To get an idea of the size of this trailer, it will help to know a few specs. Overall, the H215HS comes in with a length of 25 feet (7.62 meters), exterior height of 10.16 feet (3.1 meters) and width of 7.75 feet (2.36 meters). Inside 6.41 feet (1.96 meters) of headroom is more than enough for the average human height. One other floorplan comes in with the same length, while the remaining three are 20.62 feet (6.28 meters) long.
Exterior panels are fiberglass with Azdel and a one-piece roof keeps things sealed nicely. Radiant foil insulation will be keeping the interior nice and warm. Powder-coated wheel wells, rack system, and LP/battery/storage box are also standard features. Also standard, 15-inch off-road tires and axle lift, enough to handle some unpaved roads.
off-grid systems. A 13,500 BTU low profile roof AC and options for heaters are also available to all models.
Inside the habitat, the Hike starts to show what you can expect from current Winnebago products. On each side of the trailer, bedding is found in the form of a queen bed or a modular dinette at the front, suitable for another two guests.
The center of trailer is where everything other than sleeping will unfurl. To cook meals, the kitchen is set up on the slide-out section of the towable and features a three-burner or two-burner range with glass cover, convection microwave, and gas or electric fridge. An exterior pull-out cooktop with sink is also found.
Across from the kitchen, a bathroom with toilet, separate shower, and separate sink unit should help you keep clean with ease. This side of the camper is also completed with an entertainment unit that faces the dinette and includes a TV and sound system.
Something that Winnebago clearly knows about the RV lifestyle is that you can never have enough storage. To cover this aspect, the Hike includes wardrobes, pantries, and countless overhead storage options to handle all your gear, utensils, food stuffs, and even children’s toys.
Don’t forget, however, that companies like Winnebago allow customers to add options and features to their builds, in doing so, helping you dish out more cash. But nearly any travel trailer from one of the world’s best-known manufacturers around should be worth considering for your next RV purchase. Get out and Hike more.
As for this RV, it’s called the Hike and has been heralded as one of the top 10 trailers of 2021 by RVBusiness magazine. However, to own the Hike, you don’t need any sort of celebrity status as this sucker comes in with an affordable starting price of $29,605 (€25,258 at current exchange rates).
Sure, that’s just the starting rate, and by the time you’re done building your dream camper, that price may no longer be so low, but still low enough to consider the Hike for your next RV purchase. Time to see what Winnebago has put together this time.
slide-out and is suitable for up to four adults.
To get an idea of the size of this trailer, it will help to know a few specs. Overall, the H215HS comes in with a length of 25 feet (7.62 meters), exterior height of 10.16 feet (3.1 meters) and width of 7.75 feet (2.36 meters). Inside 6.41 feet (1.96 meters) of headroom is more than enough for the average human height. One other floorplan comes in with the same length, while the remaining three are 20.62 feet (6.28 meters) long.
Exterior panels are fiberglass with Azdel and a one-piece roof keeps things sealed nicely. Radiant foil insulation will be keeping the interior nice and warm. Powder-coated wheel wells, rack system, and LP/battery/storage box are also standard features. Also standard, 15-inch off-road tires and axle lift, enough to handle some unpaved roads.
off-grid systems. A 13,500 BTU low profile roof AC and options for heaters are also available to all models.
Inside the habitat, the Hike starts to show what you can expect from current Winnebago products. On each side of the trailer, bedding is found in the form of a queen bed or a modular dinette at the front, suitable for another two guests.
The center of trailer is where everything other than sleeping will unfurl. To cook meals, the kitchen is set up on the slide-out section of the towable and features a three-burner or two-burner range with glass cover, convection microwave, and gas or electric fridge. An exterior pull-out cooktop with sink is also found.
Across from the kitchen, a bathroom with toilet, separate shower, and separate sink unit should help you keep clean with ease. This side of the camper is also completed with an entertainment unit that faces the dinette and includes a TV and sound system.
Something that Winnebago clearly knows about the RV lifestyle is that you can never have enough storage. To cover this aspect, the Hike includes wardrobes, pantries, and countless overhead storage options to handle all your gear, utensils, food stuffs, and even children’s toys.
Don’t forget, however, that companies like Winnebago allow customers to add options and features to their builds, in doing so, helping you dish out more cash. But nearly any travel trailer from one of the world’s best-known manufacturers around should be worth considering for your next RV purchase. Get out and Hike more.