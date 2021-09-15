5 The Cortes Campers Travel Trailer Is Built to Last, Smart, Lightweight, Pretty

TetonX Hybrid Expedition Trailer Is A Tiny House On Wheels for Off Grid Adventures

TetonX Adventure Trailers manufactures a range of adventure and off-road cargo trailers from their home base in St George, Utah. 7 photos



They say their own adventures are responsible for their design philosophy and has resulted in trailers that function “beyond the limit of traditional campers.”This, their latest 10' Expedition Trailer, the Hybrid , is a compact machine with an ingenious kitchen design, a private hot shower, offers six and a half feet of room to stand inside, includes a custom mattress and set up for indoor dining.By building above the trailer’s fenders, TetonX says the living space inside is maximized without compromising a small exterior footprint and towing ease.But it’s the gourmet-ready outdoor kitchen setup that may be the most appealing feature of the Hybrid. It features optional front and rear slide-outs that house an integrated fridge, sink, stove and pantry.And along with the ample standing height inside the trailer, the Hybrid also offers a custom-built split queen mattress or any one of 3 different bed configurations with the largest option measuring a kingsize 76"x76". In addition to the standard queen bed, a front storage area can be used for sleeping (24x76) and the upper bunk feature includes a variety of sizes for even more sleeping options in widths which include 24", 36", 48" or 54" widths.The Hybrid model also lets you enjoy the comforts of a private hot shower, and forced air heat. The enclosure surrounding the outdoor shower also provides private bathroom facilities.And the weight has been a consideration as well as fully loaded up with their most popular options, the Hybrid averages only 2900lbs. The trailer features trailing arm suspension, generous approach and departure angles and high ground clearance to allow for placement in the most challenging locations.And the base price for the TetonX Hybrid is $30,995 USD, but an option loaded with the most popular features will set you back $44,995.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.