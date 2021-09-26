Dailycamper Gets the Most Out of the Fiat Doblo, Is Also Great for Daily Use in the City

The first Fiat Doblo was sold in 2001, and in 2006 it was named the “International Van of the Year”. Its second generation, in production since 2009, is among the automaker’s best-selling light commercial vehicles. In 2015, the Doblo received a facelift which now makes it even more recognizable on the road.
Based on the Maxi version of the Fiat Doblo MPV (multi-purpose vehicle), the Dailycamper offers an interior that is more spacious than other competitors in its class. It measures 187 in (4.75 m) in length and has a height of 70.8 in (1.8 m).
Born at the initiative of the company founder, Thomas Kliem, the entire idea with the Dailycamper is to have all the basic features required for a motorhome but also be compact and comfortable enough to be driven through the city. As Freizeitmobile Kliem boasts, the camper is equipped like an RV but is also suitable for everyday use.
The standard van comes with a 1.6-liter MultiJet diesel engine (99 hp), six-speed transmission, a total of five seats with three removable ones in the second row, parking sensors, automatic air conditioning, reversing camera, a navigation system, two sliding doors, foldable electric and heated mirrors, to name just a few of its features. You can also go with the extra options to upgrade to a 120 hp diesel engine, larger brake discs at the front, roof rails, trailer coupling, and more.
While the Dailycamper is properly insulated, you can also use additional heating sources such as an oil radiator or small fan heater, thanks to the optional 220V sockets available for the car. As for ventilation, while there is no pop-up roof on the Dailycamper, the sliding doors come with mosquito screens, allowing you to take some fresh air while keeping bugs away.
In addition to the standard power package, customers can also opt for a solar package and get a 100W solar panel. It is an add-on that will set you back €900 ($1,056), or you can opt for all the power packages for a total of €2,000 ($2,340).
An optional rear tent is available for the Dailycamper motorhome, which can extend the living space and the versatile seating system of the Dailycamper allows you to use the car as a two, three, four, or five-seater for everyday use. Or you can choose to have more storage space by folding forward the seats in the second row. By folding down the bed, you can also get a 78-inch (two-meter) space where you can transport larger items such as a bike or furniture. You can also carry sports equipment on the roof, from SUP boards to surfboards, kiteboards, and more.
Extras aside, the Dailycamper is available to order at a starting price of €38,900 (around $45,700).
