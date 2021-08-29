autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Travel Month  
Car reviews:
 
2022 Knaus Van I Motorhome Hides More Features Than You May Ever Need or Possibly Use
Travel Month is nearing a close here on autoevolution, and while some folks may feel they will never again see such peak travel gear and vehicles, some members of our team, including myself, will continue to bring you the freshest motorhomes and travel-ready vehicles around.

2022 Knaus Van I Motorhome Hides More Features Than You May Ever Need or Possibly Use

Home > News > Coverstory
29 Aug 2021, 20:15 UTC ·
2022 Van I Motorhome 650 MEG2022 Van I Motorhome 550 MF2022 Van I Motorhome2022 Van I Motorhome 650 MEG Bathroom2022 Van I Motorhome 550 MF Rear Bath2022 Van I Motorhome 550 MF Storage2022 Van I Motorhome 650 MEG Wardrobes2022 Van I Motorhome 550 MF2022 Van I Motorhome 550 MF French Bed2022 Van I Motorhome 650 MEG Drawers2022 Van I Motorhome 550 MF Kitchen2022 Van I Motorhome 650 MEG Cooker2022 Van I Motorhome 650 MEG Galley2022 Van I Motorhome 550 MF Wardrobe2022 Van I Motorhome 550 MF Interior2022 Van I Motorhome 650 MEG2022 Van I Motorhome (Action)2022 Van I Motorhome (Action)2022 Van I Motorhome (Action)2022 Van I Motorhome Rear Garage2022 Van I Motorhome Exterior Features2022 Van I Motorhome Exterior Features2022 Van I Motorhome Exterior Features2022 Van I Motorhome Exterior
However, autoevolution is a news website, so RV and motorhome manufacturing is best left to the greats that have been at this game since day one. One of those RV greats I'm referring to is Knaus, a German RV, motorhome, and caravan builder that’s been around since 1961.

Over the years, this team has been right there at the front of the pack with crews like Airstream and Winnebago, and once you understand the amount of attention and energy that goes into each one of their RVs, you’ll agree that they rightfully occupy their place in the RV industry.

One of the freshest designs from Knaus is the all-new Van I. In being one of the fresh 2022 designs, you can bet that this vehicle is meant to showcase the newest tech and advancements the team has been working on in recent years.

Currently, the Van I is available in two floorplans, each one tuned to specific owner needs and budgets. But a few features and comfort options are available for both and those will be the ones I bring to light.

The main big one here is the Van I’s construction. By pitting experience and modern building materials against one another, the team achieved a construction that is 120 kg (264.5 lbs) lighter than other vehicles in its class, even taking home the title of “lightest vehicle in its class” according to the manufacturer's website. Worried about what sort of building techniques go into this motorhome? All I can say is that Knaus offers a 10-year-leak-proof guarantee on this vehicle.

That smooth and modern exterior also hides a very nice secret, a garage. At the rear of the Van I, an interior rear garage is available that can even take up to 150 kg (330.7 lbs) of extra goods, tools, utensils, and even vehicles like a pair of bicycles and other mobility devices. Heck, taking into consideration that some new mopeds come in at near half that limit, bring one of those along.

But it’s the inside of this vehicle that you’ll want to pay the most attention to as this is really where you’ll be living life on the road. Entry into the living space can be achieved from either the road-side doors or via the cab by simply pivoting passenger and driver seating a full 180 degrees.

Once inside the vehicle, depending on the floorplan you’ve chosen, bedding will either be limited to four or five guests, maybe even six if folks squeeze in tight. But Knaus has always been about comfort and luxury, and living spaces are made to offer an optimum blend of utility and design.

For the kitchen, a two-burner stove with glass cover, recessed stainless-steel sink, and countless storage options will be able to accommodate all spices, utensils, and knick-knacks you may need to create meals for all guests aboard. A fridge for storing food stuff is also available.

The dining room or living space, as it’s a modular area, can be used for working, having a night out with some locals or friends, enjoying your meals, or, when it’s time for bed, can transform into another sleeping area. Each unit also includes a full-blown wet bath which includes a toilet, shower, sink, and drying bars for wet clothing or towels.

Remember when I mentioned that Knaus is all about luxury and comfort? Well, you don’t have to believe me, but do allow the features to speak for themselves. Aboard the Van I, a 30-mbar gas system with gas regulator, hot water supply with pipes running through insulation, submerged pump, and 12-votl air circulation system, are just a few of the basics you’ll find.

Electronic systems are handled directly from a control panel and are equipped with Schuko sockets, USB charge ports, interior LED lighting, and even a circuit breaker as so many other electrical systems are in play within the Van I.

The base vehicle for this motorhome is a Fiat Ducato with a max authorized laden mass of 3,500 kg (7,716 lbs), six-speed gearbox, front-wheel drive, a 2.2-liter engine with 120 hp, and so many safety and control features that would require a whole new article to themselves.

But, if you do happen to check out the manufacturer’s website, and the Van I is something that appeals to your future motorhome plans, know that like most other motorhome manufacturers, Knaus too, offers a maddening array of options and packages aimed at customizing your vehicle just to your needs and lifestyle. Heck, you can even opt for a larger Fiat Ducato engine with up to 180 hp.

So how much can you expect to dish out on one of these puppies? Well, seeing as how you’ll need to use a middleman (dealership) to get your hands on one, expect to pay anywhere from €65,000 ($76,667 at current exchange rates) to €75,000 ($88,462 at current exchange rates) and beyond, depending on features included and your dealer's markup.

Knaus has been playing this whole RV and motorhome game for decades now, and you really can’t expect anything less expensive from this team as they play in a slightly different league from other manufacturers, maybe it’s time you should too.

Video thumbnail
WEEKEND motorhome fiat ducato German design Lifestyle luxury 2022 RV
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories