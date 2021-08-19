Opulence Is the Volkner Mobil Performance S, the Ultimate Motorhome

A rolling luxury suite with its own garage is a much-fitting description for the Volkner Mobil motorhome, which is often cited among the most luxurious RVs in the world. The Performance S model, introduced in 2019 and offering a series of improvements over the Performance predecessor, is the one we’re going to discuss in today’s coverstory.
August is Travel Month on autoevolution, a month-long virtual celebration of vacation vehicles, whether you like traveling by plane, boat, bicycle or your personal car. The Performance S is out of the range of the regular traveler, but there’s no harm in dreaming, is there?
Volkner Mobil is a German family-owned business that deals with bus conversions. Using a chassis from either Volvo or Mercedes Benz (460 hp or 430 hp), the Volkners can turn any vehicle into the perfect vacation home for the family, with endless customization and the promise of exquisiteness every step of the way. You have to dig deep into your pockets for so much motorhome perfection, starting with a reported $1.7 million for the most basic version. The deeper said pocket, the higher the limit for customization, to the point where you can get anything you want on board. Except for a jacuzzi, maybe.
the belly of the beast. It’s a hydraulically operated platform that lowers to the ground, with more than enough room for your favorite car, whether it’s a Porsche, a Ferrari or a BMW. When you’re at this level in the game, we’re talking about favorite vacation cars, and the one you get to take with you on the road.
The garage has ample space for a car (as long as it’s low to the ground) and a couple of fat-tire e-bikes, but you also get a separate garage just for two e-bikes. Operating it is entirely automated, from lifting or lowering the platform and sliding it out, to secure the car for transport. When the garage isn’t used for housing your vehicle, it can serve as a deck for outdoor dining, fitted with custom Volkner patio furniture, protected from the elements by the awning. As Mr. Volkner explains in the video at the bottom of the page, you can use the garage itself if the weather takes a turn for the worse, since it’s heated throughout.
Inside, the Performance S comes with a standard layout: the cockpit, a lounge that doubles as dining room and entertainment area for six people, a complete kitchen, a full bathroom with shower and dry toilet, and a master bedroom. The available living space is 30 square meters (323 square feet), to which you can add 5 square meters (54 square feet) more by sliding out the entire wall on the driver side. Even without the slide-out extensions, you still have ample room to move about and use every feature and piece of furniture on board.
What makes the Performance S stand out is the Volkners’ promise that you won’t have to live without the things you want to take with you on the road, but might otherwise not be able to – mostly on considerations on space. Whether you’re partial to a coffee maker or love cooking gourmet foods, if you’re a big fan of movie nights and want state-of-the-art audio and video, or if you occasionally work on your time off, the Volkners can integrate all that into your dream motorhome. They do that through smart optimization of space: screens pop up from under counters, there’s a place to store every little thing you can think of, and even the smallest nooks are put to use.
Materials used range from marble to real leather and plush fabrics, real wood and glass, so there won’t be a formica table with dingy chairs in there. Functions are automated, and you get different-zone heating and cooling, smart lighting, and the ability to run monitoring and maintenance off your phone.
The Performance S is 12 meters (40 feet) long and 2.5 meters (8.2 feet) wide with the slide-out tucked in. It carries separate fresh and waste water tanks (1,000 liters and 800 liters / 264 and 211 gallons, respectively), a holding tank of up to 450 liters (119 gallons), battery, generator, and can be fitted with solar panels. In short, it can go off-grid without issue but, then again, when you’re paying close to $2 million on a motorhome, it’d better!
