Have $15K? Find a Used Ambulance and Transform It Into a Mind-Blowing "Campulance"

Ladies and gents, there’s a YouTube channel known as Living Big In A Tiny House. As you can imagine, this channel is all about, well, living in a tiny house. Funny enough, most of the projects this team creates include wheels.
Since 2013, Bryce Langston, an established actor, musician, author, environmentalist, and filmmaker, started exploring the tiny house movement as an alternative to living easy at a lower cost than the housing market of New Zealand allows for. Together with Rasa Pescud, a self-taught photographer and videographer who edits all material this crew creates, this team has grown to include over 550 million views on their channel.
One project that hasn’t quite yet seen its final stages is a project known as the Campulance. I’ll give you a few seconds to see if you can deconstruct the word and figure out what this team has in mind. Got it? Good.
So, you have understood that the Campulance is an e-ambulance that has been retired and is now getting ready to see new life as one of the most capable motorhomes I've ever seen for many reasons. The first and most important aspect of this construction is its price. For a mere $15,000 (€12,777 at current exchange rates), Bryce was able to acquire a vehicle that seems like it was destined to be a home on wheels.
real beauty of such a vehicle is the rear construction or emergency room.
After removing all identifying features that may represent an emergency vehicle, the team takes us on a tour of all the little features that RV lovers are sure to seek whenever they search for a road-worthy home.
The first thing Bryce mentions is the huge amount of storage the Campulance features. Inside, outside, and all around the vehicle, multiple storage areas that were once used for medical equipment such as gurneys, medical kits, and other gear, are now being redesigned in order to store things like jumper cables, spare tires, tools, and even outdoor kitchen gear.
If you do have a fear of small spaces, then you’ll probably want to spend most of your time inside the cabin as this space seems to be the perfect living space your money can buy, if you’re looking to do a conversion. Why? Well, simple really. Think about what an ambulance is used for.
All those uses, the ability to seat up to multiple people (up to four), countless storage options for medical gear, and even a refrigerator are all features that are standard in the Campulance. Even a power supply and multiple control panels are something medical crews included inside as there is equipment that requires plug-in use. Have a look at the video just to see the endless possibilities.
needs of a mobile home, but a kitchen and interior bedding are in the plans.
Remember, this vehicle will be a fully blown motorhome, and to make it personal, you will be required to put in some work no matter how “perfect” an RV may appear at first. With plans to make this beast fully solar powered, the perfect motorhome may have just been discovered.
I said it at the beginning of this article, and I'll say it again, now that you know you can find a vehicle like this, with features like this, for just $15,000, what are you doing to plan for your next road trip?
Since 2013, Bryce Langston, an established actor, musician, author, environmentalist, and filmmaker, started exploring the tiny house movement as an alternative to living easy at a lower cost than the housing market of New Zealand allows for. Together with Rasa Pescud, a self-taught photographer and videographer who edits all material this crew creates, this team has grown to include over 550 million views on their channel.
One project that hasn’t quite yet seen its final stages is a project known as the Campulance. I’ll give you a few seconds to see if you can deconstruct the word and figure out what this team has in mind. Got it? Good.
So, you have understood that the Campulance is an e-ambulance that has been retired and is now getting ready to see new life as one of the most capable motorhomes I've ever seen for many reasons. The first and most important aspect of this construction is its price. For a mere $15,000 (€12,777 at current exchange rates), Bryce was able to acquire a vehicle that seems like it was destined to be a home on wheels.
real beauty of such a vehicle is the rear construction or emergency room.
After removing all identifying features that may represent an emergency vehicle, the team takes us on a tour of all the little features that RV lovers are sure to seek whenever they search for a road-worthy home.
The first thing Bryce mentions is the huge amount of storage the Campulance features. Inside, outside, and all around the vehicle, multiple storage areas that were once used for medical equipment such as gurneys, medical kits, and other gear, are now being redesigned in order to store things like jumper cables, spare tires, tools, and even outdoor kitchen gear.
If you do have a fear of small spaces, then you’ll probably want to spend most of your time inside the cabin as this space seems to be the perfect living space your money can buy, if you’re looking to do a conversion. Why? Well, simple really. Think about what an ambulance is used for.
All those uses, the ability to seat up to multiple people (up to four), countless storage options for medical gear, and even a refrigerator are all features that are standard in the Campulance. Even a power supply and multiple control panels are something medical crews included inside as there is equipment that requires plug-in use. Have a look at the video just to see the endless possibilities.
needs of a mobile home, but a kitchen and interior bedding are in the plans.
Remember, this vehicle will be a fully blown motorhome, and to make it personal, you will be required to put in some work no matter how “perfect” an RV may appear at first. With plans to make this beast fully solar powered, the perfect motorhome may have just been discovered.
I said it at the beginning of this article, and I'll say it again, now that you know you can find a vehicle like this, with features like this, for just $15,000, what are you doing to plan for your next road trip?