Asteroid of Happiness May Be the Greatest Name for a Camper Van in History

There are lots of campers that share the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter chassis as their starting point, but not many at all with a name as whimsical and delightful as the “Asteroid of Happiness,” and this creation from the folks at Advanced RV may well have earned the name they gave it.
In their facility located in Willoughby, Ohio, Advanced RV says they say they offer a “custom motorhome design process tailor-made for bringing your unique travel vision to life,” and it seems naming is a crucial part of the deal. It goes like this: you make a three-day to their site and they sit down with you “refine your vision and translate it into an engineered rendering.” Then the team makes certain it’s fully integrated with our off-grid systems and technology.
The Asteroid of Happiness sleeps and sits four, and includes amazing comforts to make any camping weekend a stretch of glamping. For instance, this sturdy and comfortable camper is even equipped with a washer and dryer combo.
This home away from home rests atop a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter chassis that’s 24.5 feet long (7.5 meters) and provides the taller user a full 80 inches (approximately 200 centimeters) of interior height.
Aside from the fact that the Sprinter is a proven workhorse with Mercedes-Benz build quality, the Asteroid of Happiness is also decked out with a list of lovely and utilitarian interior finishes and fixtures.
In the rear is a platform bed that can be separated from the RV courtesy of a privacy curtain. The other bed is located on the roof of the van inside a pop-up tent which features some positively Artist-Known-As-Prince lighting. The upper berth is accessible via an interior ladder and hatch configuration. The Advanced RV RGB light controls in the bunk look ideal for romantic evenings.
The platform bed at the back also sits atop a ‘garage’ and storage area.
On the inside, you have a nicely appointed set of counters which feature an induction stovetop, a coffee maker, a convection microwave, a refrigerator and a freezer.
For tunes, you can take advantage of a high-definition Sonos sound system.
But it doesn’t stop there, my friend. The amenities include a dry bathroom and a separate shower room with vented exhaust fans.
A 50-gallon tank supplies the fresh water and there are additional 27.5 gallon 'gray' and 'black' water tanks to dispose of wastewater.
An 80-amp-hour lithium battery system charges from an engine alternator.
The Advanced RV setup also includes upgrades to the stock Sprinter suspension via custom-tuned Fox shocks and an air suspension system.
This Asteroid of Happiness thing makes ‘glamping’ in an Airbnb seem horribly primitive.
But all this rock-star-friendly camper awesome won’t come cheap. The B Box, another of the Advanced RV models and similar to the Asteroid of Happiness and the company's other vans, have prices ranging between $310,000 to about $490,000 and a median price of around $380,000. That’s according to Advanced RV's president Mike Neundorfer.
