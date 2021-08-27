2022 Mercedes-Benz Citan Already Turned Into a Small Campervan

Mercedes-Benz has taken the 2021 Caravan Salon in Dusseldorf, Germany, which will officially open its gates tomorrow (August 28), by storm with the new generation Citan.
But wait, is the small LCV (light commercial vehicle) already available as a campervan? It is, and was modified in partnership with VanEssa mobilcamping.
A rival to the likes of the 2021 Volkswagen Caddy California, it too present at the event, the 2022 Mercedes-Benz Citan campervan brings the usual amenities expected from such a build, and is based on the Tourer specification.
It features a bed that’s 189 cm (74.4 in) long and 115 cm (45.3 in) wide, capable of sleeping two on what the automaker describes as a “high-quality mattress”. While on the move, the bed stays in the boot, and the rear seats can be fully used.
As no small campervan would be complete without a kitchenette, the Citan has one too. It is based on a drawer system and comprises of an integrated gas cooker, 31-liter (1.1 cu-ft) compressor fridge, and 13-liter (3.4-gallon) water tank. On top of this, the system, which weighs around 60 kg (~130 lbs) and can be installed or removed in minutes, has space for pots, pans, and supplies, and can be personalized in the different color options available.
Set to launch in 2022, the new-gen Citan shares its underpinnings with the Renault Kangoo, just like its predecessor. It brings the latest technology gear available, including the MBUX infotainment system albeit with a 7-inch touchscreen display, and has several driver assistance systems such as the active lane keep, blind spot warning, and active distance assist that make up the semi-autonomous driving system.
Power is supplied by the 1.5-liter diesel, in three outputs, and 1.3-liter gasoline unit in two outputs. A battery-electric model will launch in the second half of next year, which will be known as the eCitan.
