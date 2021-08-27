2022 Mercedes-Benz Citan Already Turned Into a Small Campervan

More on this:

1 VW California Campervan Family Ready for Adventure On and Off the Lit Path

2 Mercedes-Benz Unveils the Last Commercial Vans to Use a Combustion Engine, the Citan

3 All-New Mercedes-Benz Citan to Debut on August 25 Alongside eCitan EV Sibling

4 Modified Mercedes Sprinter Is a Camper That's Not Afraid to Get Dirty

5 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Turns Into Camper Architecture via Advanced RV's B Box