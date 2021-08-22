American Retro Caravans' “Teardrop” Trailer Reanimates Classic Airstream Design

The team in question here is American Retro Caravans (ARC). However, don’t be fooled by the name of the company as this team is based out of the United Kingdom and seems to be considered one of the country’s leading vintage Airstream and American RV restoration specialist. Don’t worry, you’ll be getting to know more of their work in detail over the coming weeks as they’re dang good at what they do.
Today you won’t be getting to see one of their restoration jobs, but rather, their one and only teardrop trailer. As you get to know the ARC Teardrop, you’ll quickly see resemblances to classic American teardrop trailers, but their own British touch has been applied as well, after all, it’s still a product meant to stand apart from others.
Now, look at the images in the gallery and then come back to the text as it’ll make a whole lot more sense to have a visual aid for this process. One thing to know about ARC is that they employ the same building techniques that Airstream does, in the process reanimating vehicles that are as Airstream as possible.
As it stands, the Teardrop comes in with a lightweight design but includes a decently spacious interior. With a weight coming in under 750 kg (1,653 lbs), a length of 10 ft (3.05 m), and width of 5 ft (1.5m), the manufacturer’s website shows the trailer being towed behind a Mini Countryman, although, that’s a decently capable vehicle. I wonder if grandma's Camry will do the trick. With a powder coated aluminum and solid riveted build, this puppy starts at a 12,000 British Pounds mark, roughly $16,350 at current exchange rates, not too shabby considering what you’re about to read.
Off-grid capabilities are something that ARC tries to apply to every one of their vehicles, after all, it’s kind of the name of the trailer game. To help you get away from the city and live off the land, the Teardrop is equipped with a roof mounted solar panel, 12-volt charging point, and a smart battery system that will “trickle feed” from your car while towing, keeping batteries fully charged and ready to serve again.
The interior of this home on wheels does look pretty homey and inviting as well. One of the main features guests should enjoy is the level of light that is allowed to enter the trailer; none if wished for, making it the perfect place to hibernate for a few days and get back to the concrete jungle with spirits renewed.
This interior is hand-crafted, includes a double bed, padded headboard, and fabric-covered walls. There's also a tad of faux leather and a suede ceiling. I wonder if it can be blue. Phone chargers, cupholders, and plenty of storage are customary of such RVs.
A modern/classic design, filled with room to make it your own, and what you could regard as being an Airstream. If that’s not an RV that you should consider for your next acquisition, I don’t know what is. I wonder how much shipping is going to run you.
