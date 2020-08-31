Mercedes-Benz Gathers Round Expeditionary Sprinter Campers

Since way back in 1995, the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter has been gathering momentum not just in its usual panel van field of duty, but also when it comes to spending life on the open road as a #vanlifer. Numerous companies have taken up the mantle of providing the perfect Sprinter-based conversion for such use cases and the German automaker has been more than happy to make them known.
Now Mercedes-Benz has decided the booming camper market needs a one stop destination when it comes to the latest Sprinter-based implementations, showcasing in just one place no less than eleven motorhome conversions presented over the summer by various renowned aftermarket specialists.
The company has chosen to walk a different path, though, and instead of highlighting one or the other decided to provide customers with a new “Digital Camper Special” portal that bundles together all offers. The website is set to go live on September 1st and thinks that “vanlifers, and everyone who would like to become one, can gain new insights and inspiration, 24/7.”
We are still waiting to pass judgment on that, and in the meantime, we can at least confirm that Mercedes-Benz has at least done a good job at bundling the numerous available options in just one place, complete with accurate technical descriptions and a raft of evocative pictures (that you can sift through in our gallery).
The highlights include utterly diverse models such as the hugely luxurious Bürstner Elegance I 910 G, the 2021 Carthago c-tourer T 143 LE semi-integrated all-rounder, the Hymer among camper vans B-Class MasterLine T 780, or the decidedly futuristic La Strada Nova M.
Because we are turning on 25 years of work next to the Sprinter – in all its various forms - this year, Mercedes-Benz also took the opportunity to highlight the decades-long history of the model and its predecessors, including the original three-pointed star van, the L 319 – born way back in 1955.
Naturally, users of the modern incarnation can also get a host of information about the current Sprinter and the company is also making sure no one forgets about its own in house conversion of the Vito / V-Class family into an adventure seeker named “Marco Polo,” which can be easily booked for a test-drive directly via the new microsite, for example.
