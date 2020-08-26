Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Turns Into Camper Architecture via Advanced RV's B Box

Daimler’s most universally acclaimed light commercial vehicle product is an easy pick – the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter perfectly fits the bill. It can be had in a variety of configurations, some of them having nothing to do with their intended destination of workhorse panel vans. Just ask any overlanding / adventurer / camper aficionado about the Sprinter and chances are most of them have a story or two with the three-pointed star model.

10 photos