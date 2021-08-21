autoevolution
Oasi 540 Camper Proves That Less Is More, Offers Luxury RV Travel in a Tiny Package
If you're looking to have a flexible vacation, RV travel is your best bet. Compact RV options have recently gained quite a lot of popularity, and, really, what's not to love about a tiny, cozy home on wheels? The freedom of driving and the opportunity to explore everything nature has to offer pair nicely with Wingamm's new toy: the Oasi 540 camper.

21 Aug 2021, 22:49 UTC ·
Based in Italy, Wingamm is a family-owned business that has been into the RV game since 1977. In the early years, the company has worked on setting up vans mostly supplied by customers whose sheet metal roof was cut and replaced with a fiberglass one.

That's how in 1982, the first camper built with a one-piece monocoque fiberglass body was born. The signature bodywork carried on to all its RV models, including their latest, the Oasi 540. It's a compact RV that measures only 18 feet (5.4 meters) long. That's about the same size as a Ford F-150 pick-up truck.

But that doesn't mean that you'd get a cramped living space, no. Unlike all other class B motorhomes built inside existing Mercedes Sprinters, Ford Transits, and Dodge Promaster cargo vans in the U.S., the Oasi 540 has neither a tent pop-top bed nor a bed that could take up all the room inside.

Thanks to its fiberglass monocoque shell that we mentioned earlier, Wingamm designers reimagined the concept of a bed in an RV. By using a mechanism that lifts the bed and stows it away just under the ceiling, the company created more useable space for a larger and more functional kitchen and dining room (or living room, depending on the desired layout).

Oh, the tiny camper fits inside a bathroom too, one that looks like something you'd find in a hotel, well, a little smaller than that, but you get the idea. You have everything from a standing shower, a sink, countertop space, toilet to a medicine cabinet with a mirror.

The door's rearward positioning allows you to enjoy a pretty spacious kitchen, despite the small overall proportions of the RV. There's enough room for a 2-burner hob, a sink with lid, and a small refrigerator. Facing the kitchen area, you'll find an L-shaped dinette that can be transformed into an additional sleeping space.

Overall, the dinette has great liveability thanks to the luxurious finishes of the furnishings (leather, cotton, and linen). Other amenities include a Truma Combi water heater, floor heating, an electrical system with a digital control panel, LED dimming lights, and a 100-liter (26 gallons) freshwater tank.

The Oasi 540 is also capable of handling all-season weather, which adds to its versatility. Its double-shell fiberglass monocoque provides excellent insulation. That is because, unlike metal, which is used in all other Class B motorhomes, fiberglass is not a good thermal conductor, thus there is little temperature dispersion from the inside to the outside.

This results not only in thermal comfort but it saves energy as well. You'd also benefit from a noiseless drive with this camper. The monocoque cabin, along with a special structural sealant, minimizes vibrations and frictional sounds that annoy most motorhome drivers.

The Oasi 540 is currently offered in 15 countries across Europe and Asia. The good news? Wingamm has recently announced that it will bring its new camper to the U.S. as well, in order to address the demand for more compact motorhomes. The company says that it will first introduce Oasi 540 in California and New Jersey, with a planned nationwide expansion.

As for the cost of this thing, it is estimated that the tiny camper will have a price range between $135,000 to $145,000 upon its official U.S. debut.
