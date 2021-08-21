Oasi 540 Camper Proves That Less Is More, Offers Luxury RV Travel in a Tiny Package

Based in Italy, Wingamm is a family-owned business that has been into the RV game since 1977. In the early years, the company has worked on setting up vans mostly supplied by customers whose sheet metal roof was cut and replaced with a fiberglass one.
That's how in 1982, the first camper built with a one-piece monocoque fiberglass body was born. The signature bodywork carried on to all its RV models, including their latest, the Oasi 540. It's a compact RV that measures only 18 feet (5.4 meters) long. That's about the same size as a Ford F-150 pick-up truck.
Thanks to its fiberglass monocoque shell that we mentioned earlier, Wingamm designers reimagined the concept of a bed in an RV. By using a mechanism that lifts the bed and stows it away just under the ceiling, the company created more useable space for a larger and more functional kitchen and dining room (or living room, depending on the desired layout).
camper fits inside a bathroom too, one that looks like something you'd find in a hotel, well, a little smaller than that, but you get the idea. You have everything from a standing shower, a sink, countertop space, toilet to a medicine cabinet with a mirror.
The door's rearward positioning allows you to enjoy a pretty spacious kitchen, despite the small overall proportions of the RV. There's enough room for a 2-burner hob, a sink with lid, and a small refrigerator. Facing the kitchen area, you'll find an L-shaped dinette that can be transformed into an additional sleeping space.
The Oasi 540 is also capable of handling all-season weather, which adds to its versatility. Its double-shell fiberglass monocoque provides excellent insulation. That is because, unlike metal, which is used in all other Class B motorhomes, fiberglass is not a good thermal conductor, thus there is little temperature dispersion from the inside to the outside.
This results not only in thermal comfort but it saves energy as well. You'd also benefit from a noiseless drive with this camper. The monocoque cabin, along with a special structural sealant, minimizes vibrations and frictional sounds that annoy most motorhome drivers.
Oasi 540 in California and New Jersey, with a planned nationwide expansion.
As for the cost of this thing, it is estimated that the tiny camper will have a price range between $135,000 to $145,000 upon its official U.S. debut.
