VW California Campervan Family Ready for Adventure On and Off the Lit Path

The lineup comprises the Caddy California, a newcomer that celebrates its show premiere at the event, joined by the California 6.1, and Grand California. Staying true to their roots, the mobile homes on wheels are available with the company’s 4Motion all-wheel drive system.
Based on the new-gen Volkswagen Caddy, the 2021 Caddy California follows in the footsteps of the Tramper and Beach iterations, which are its predecessors. It brings camping fixtures in compact dimensions, with two lengths available: 4.5 and 4.85 meters (177-191 inches).
Providing the same sleeping comfort as its bigger siblings due to the disk springs under the mattress, according to the automaker, the Caddy California’s bed can be taken out if it is not needed, and the camper will thus turn into a small van.
A pull-out mini kitchen is available as an option, and occupants can gaze at the night sky through the panoramic glass roof that is also available, elevating its starting price otherwise set at €30,339.05 (equal to $35,681) in its home market.
California 6.1 from €52,342.15 ($61,558). Characterized by the pop-up roof, it comes in four specifications named the Beach Tour, Beach Camper, Coast, and Ocean, and each one is also available in the Edition variant.
Featuring up to seven seats in the Beach Tour flavor, the 2021 California 6.1 brings camping furniture and two sleeping areas, on the fold-out rear bench seat and under the pop-up roof. The model has a height of 1.99 meters (78 in), which makes it “fit for everyday use,” Volkswagen says.
Boasting elevated comfort levels thanks to its bigger size and additional amenities, the 2021 Grand California is a €61,856.20 ($72,747) affair in Germany. It can be ordered as the ‘600’, with a total length of around 6 meters (236 in), or as the ‘680’, with approximately 6.8 meters (268 in) between its front and rear ends.
This ensures the necessary space for a practical row of kitchen units, comprising of a two-hob gas cooker and even a compressor fridge that’s otherwise accessible from the inside and outside too. A solar panel mounted on the roof provides extra peace of mind to those looking to spend quality time away from the traditional camping sites.
And yes, if you must have an on-board bathroom and shower, then the 2021 Grand California is the model to go for.
The numbers game reveals that year-on-year sales of California models have increased, with Volkswagen stating that orders for the California 6.1 were up by 34.5%. It is estimated that over 154,000 California vehicles were made in the dedicated production facility in Hannover, and since its introduction back in 1988, with the T3, more than 217,000 California campervans have been put together.
On a final note, the German auto firm reminds motorhome enthusiasts that the California on Tour mobile app can make life on the go easier. It is capable of finding a suitable camp site and pitch, and can identify gas stations along the planned route, thus revealing where the next stops of the journey should be.
Moreover, the app can provide technical information on pretty much every aspect of the California to users at the touch of a screen, as well as access to the vehicle’s manual.
Based on the new-gen Volkswagen Caddy, the 2021 Caddy California follows in the footsteps of the Tramper and Beach iterations, which are its predecessors. It brings camping fixtures in compact dimensions, with two lengths available: 4.5 and 4.85 meters (177-191 inches).
Providing the same sleeping comfort as its bigger siblings due to the disk springs under the mattress, according to the automaker, the Caddy California’s bed can be taken out if it is not needed, and the camper will thus turn into a small van.
A pull-out mini kitchen is available as an option, and occupants can gaze at the night sky through the panoramic glass roof that is also available, elevating its starting price otherwise set at €30,339.05 (equal to $35,681) in its home market.
California 6.1 from €52,342.15 ($61,558). Characterized by the pop-up roof, it comes in four specifications named the Beach Tour, Beach Camper, Coast, and Ocean, and each one is also available in the Edition variant.
Featuring up to seven seats in the Beach Tour flavor, the 2021 California 6.1 brings camping furniture and two sleeping areas, on the fold-out rear bench seat and under the pop-up roof. The model has a height of 1.99 meters (78 in), which makes it “fit for everyday use,” Volkswagen says.
Boasting elevated comfort levels thanks to its bigger size and additional amenities, the 2021 Grand California is a €61,856.20 ($72,747) affair in Germany. It can be ordered as the ‘600’, with a total length of around 6 meters (236 in), or as the ‘680’, with approximately 6.8 meters (268 in) between its front and rear ends.
This ensures the necessary space for a practical row of kitchen units, comprising of a two-hob gas cooker and even a compressor fridge that’s otherwise accessible from the inside and outside too. A solar panel mounted on the roof provides extra peace of mind to those looking to spend quality time away from the traditional camping sites.
And yes, if you must have an on-board bathroom and shower, then the 2021 Grand California is the model to go for.
The numbers game reveals that year-on-year sales of California models have increased, with Volkswagen stating that orders for the California 6.1 were up by 34.5%. It is estimated that over 154,000 California vehicles were made in the dedicated production facility in Hannover, and since its introduction back in 1988, with the T3, more than 217,000 California campervans have been put together.
On a final note, the German auto firm reminds motorhome enthusiasts that the California on Tour mobile app can make life on the go easier. It is capable of finding a suitable camp site and pitch, and can identify gas stations along the planned route, thus revealing where the next stops of the journey should be.
Moreover, the app can provide technical information on pretty much every aspect of the California to users at the touch of a screen, as well as access to the vehicle’s manual.