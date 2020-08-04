Rendering Reimagines the Ford F-150 Raptor for the Next Generation

3 Think Big (and Green) but Live Small With the Very Chic Carapate Camper

2 Own the Last Car Steve McQueen Drove: His 1952 Chevrolet 3800 Pickup With Camper

Volkswagen Mini-Camper Is the Smallest Caddy, but Bigger at the Same Time

Come September, Volkswagen will be introducing the fifth-generation Caddy, the successor to the Caddy Beach that’s been around since 2005. It’s the smallest to date – but also the roomiest one. 4 photos



Put simply, the Mini-Camper is the mini-camper that could. It’s a pint-sized RV ideal for a family of two, but which can be easily adapted for a larger family or for couples traveling with friends, thanks to the extension option that creates what VW calls “a glamping lodge.”



The back of the Mini-Camper easily transforms into a bedroom, with the rear bench folding to create a two-person bed that’s almost 2 meters (6.6 feet) long. The entire roof can be used as a window for star-gazing or blacked out for a comfortable night’s sleep or to protect from the glare of the sun during the days. The bed has disc spring elements, so this won’t be like lying down in your sleeping bag on the ground: the feel will be comparable to sleeping in a real bed.



Included with the package is a set of camping chairs and table, and two storage bags that can double as privacy screens. Whether the pop-up tent will be included in the basic package or as an extra option is yet to be revealed, but it’s probably best to expect the latter.



Volkswagen is choosing to keep most of the details under wraps until the official unveiling, which will take place at an unspecified date in early September, online. However, it does say that it’s packed with state-of-the-art tech, including 19 different assistance systems to make life on the road easier, like Trailer Assist, Travel Assist adaptive cruise control, Side-Assist and Rear Traffic Alert.



Until more details and official photos of this mighty small but roomy camper are out, check out the VW-sanctioned renders in the gallery. Made for “spontaneous” adventures, the Mini-Camper combines the functionality of a family car, the Caddy , with that of a small camper, striving to offer the best of both worlds. To the latter end, it comes with a glass roof that allows for some star-gazing right before bedtime and, more importantly, the possibility to attach it to a tent and thus extend living space.Put simply, the Mini-Camper is the mini-camper that could. It’s a pint-sized RV ideal for a family of two, but which can be easily adapted for a larger family or for couples traveling with friends, thanks to the extension option that creates what VW calls “a glamping lodge.”The back of the Mini-Camper easily transforms into a bedroom, with the rear bench folding to create a two-person bed that’s almost 2 meters (6.6 feet) long. The entire roof can be used as a window for star-gazing or blacked out for a comfortable night’s sleep or to protect from the glare of the sun during the days. The bed has disc spring elements, so this won’t be like lying down in your sleeping bag on the ground: the feel will be comparable to sleeping in a real bed.Included with the package is a set of camping chairs and table, and two storage bags that can double as privacy screens. Whether the pop-up tent will be included in the basic package or as an extra option is yet to be revealed, but it’s probably best to expect the latter.Volkswagen is choosing to keep most of the details under wraps until the official unveiling, which will take place at an unspecified date in early September, online. However, it does say that it’s packed with state-of-the-art tech, including 19 different assistance systems to make life on the road easier, like Trailer Assist, Travel Assist adaptive cruise control, Side-Assist and Rear Traffic Alert.Until more details and official photos of this mighty small but roomy camper are out, check out the VW-sanctioned renders in the gallery.

load press release