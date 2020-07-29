Soul Asylum H2 Is the Loudest Hummer in the World, a Rolling Soundstage

5 Land Rover Adds Pop-Up Roof Tent to the Defender 110 for Some Serious Glamping

4 Here Is DecoLiner, the Coolest $500,000 Double-Decker Motorhome

3 Z-Triton by Zeltini, the Electric Tricycle-Boat-Home You Can Go Camping With

2 Christina Aguilera Goes Glamping, Hits the Road in Airstream RV

1 This Fully Updated 1973 Airstream Is the Perfect Home Away From Home

More on this:

Book a Stay at 4-Star Parisian Hotel to Go Glamping in VW Grand California

A relaxing staycation at a fancy 4-star hotel might not have much to in common with hitting the road in a Volkswagen camper, but it does now. 10 photos



The deal is actually a very interesting one and very much in keeping with the current context of the health crisis, the raging cabin fever many of us experience and the need to maintain social distance. The idea is to offer escapism into nature to couples wanting to treat themselves to a nice vacation, but not willing to mix with strangers just yet. And what better way to offer it than with glamping?



So, it allows guests to book a stay at the hotel, whose name stands for Community of Quality, and opt to spend it in one of the two Grand Californias on the premise.



“On the premise” is just a figure of speech, because there will be four thematic routes available, with the possibility to ask for a driver for the entire duration of the trip. Each camper is arranged to resemble a room at the fancy hotel, with decorators Pauline d’Hoop, who handled renovations on the COQ in 2015, in charge of upgrading the Volkswagens.



Guests can opt for one of the following routes: “Au Cœur des Vignes” in Yvelines, “La Vie de Château” in Normandy, “Champagne en Folie” at the Taittinger cellars, and “Private Golf” to spend a night on a green. Whichever they chose, every amenity imaginable is included with the trip, from pre-cooked lunch and dinner (and plenty of wine, because this is the French we’re talking about), to Yoga classes, goody bags with wellness products, teas and coffee, and meditation tools.



Each mobile hotel room has also been fitted with an overhead projector and an iPad, and stocked with a variety of cocktails.



If all this sounds good to you and you happen to be visiting Paris soon, remember that there are two Volkswagen campers that double as room 51 and 52 at the COQ Hotel.



COQ Hotel Paris , a 4-star establishment in the 13th arrondissement of Paris, France, has partnered with Volkswagen in order to offer guests a very unique, blended experience. Pay for a 4-star hotel stay, get to go glamping in a VW Grand California. Wait, what?The deal is actually a very interesting one and very much in keeping with the current context of the health crisis, the raging cabin fever many of us experience and the need to maintain social distance. The idea is to offer escapism into nature to couples wanting to treat themselves to a nice vacation, but not willing to mix with strangers just yet. And what better way to offer it than with glamping?So, it allows guests to book a stay at the hotel, whose name stands for Community of Quality, and opt to spend it in one of the two Grand Californias on the premise.“On the premise” is just a figure of speech, because there will be four thematic routes available, with the possibility to ask for a driver for the entire duration of the trip. Each camper is arranged to resemble a room at the fancy hotel, with decorators Pauline d’Hoop, who handled renovations on the COQ in 2015, in charge of upgrading the Volkswagens.Guests can opt for one of the following routes: “Au Cœur des Vignes” in Yvelines, “La Vie de Château” in Normandy, “Champagne en Folie” at the Taittinger cellars, and “Private Golf” to spend a night on a green. Whichever they chose, every amenity imaginable is included with the trip, from pre-cooked lunch and dinner (and plenty of wine, because this is the French we’re talking about), to Yoga classes, goody bags with wellness products, teas and coffee, and meditation tools.Each mobile hotel room has also been fitted with an overhead projector and an iPad, and stocked with a variety of cocktails.If all this sounds good to you and you happen to be visiting Paris soon, remember that there are two Volkswagen campers that double as room 51 and 52 at the COQ Hotel.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.