Dembell Motorhome Wants You to Travel Like a Gentleman, Redefines Land Yachting

This European-made motorhome has a three-axle Mercedes base and comes in three garage versions, allowing you to carry with you smaller vehicles, depending on your tastes and needs. The number one option comes with a side package room that gives you just enough room to take your quad or bike with you on your trips. It is a flexible solution with three slide-outs and you can furnish the space anyway it suits you.
If you want to fit more than just a bicycle in the Dembell motorhome, you can opt for the Small Garage version. This one comes with two-slide outs, offering the best compromise. It allows you to carry a smaller car, like a Smart, for instance, while also making it easier for you to furnish it.
And of course, there’s a Large Garage version as well, which is for travelers who don’t want to skimp on anything, especially their comfort. With this option, you get enough space to fit in your Ferrari California or any other cars from 13 to 14.7 ft (4 to 4.5 meters). Not only that, but you still get to enjoy maximum comfort in the bedroom above.
Dembell even gives you the opportunity to create your exclusive model and configure it to your specific needs. Regardless of the model you opt for, three trim levels are available with this gentlemen’s land yacht. There’s also standard equipment available with each of the options.
Some of the standards include a solar array, a generator, appliances such as a standard and microwave oven, dishwasher, 224-liter fridge, a washer and dryer, 1000-liter fresh water tank, TV up to 55-inch with Bose’s sound system in both the main room as well as the bedroom. You also get an electric parasol up to 20.6 x 11.4 in (6.3 x 3.5 meters) with a wind sensor.
To maximize elegance, Dembell hid all the inaesthetic and protruding parts such as frames and used hidden hinges. The motorhome is an example of innovative engineering, with the central heating for instance being designed just like in a normal family house. It offers underfloor and radiator heating, as well as surface-heated side and skylight windows.
Once you step into the vehicle, you instantly feel overwhelmed by the luxury that surrounds you. The manufacturer went with a renowned Italian designer, whose work you can admire in the Azimut yachts. Dembell even boasts of the “yacht-like” interior of its motorhome. You can choose between lighter, darker, or classic colors.
The floor level stays the same in the entire vehicle, with the motorhome measuring 6.7 ft (2.05 m) in internal height.
Starting with the cockpit, there are four seats with massage functions and air-conditioning, ensuring comfort and a zero-fatigue experience.
Kids and guests can rest in a 5'3" x 6'7" (1.6 x 2m) queen size bed.
A warm and natural feeling is offered by the wooden floors of the Dembell and the veneered furniture. As for the sofa, you can choose between leather upholstery or other tasteful fabrics.
The smart kitchen is equipped with Miele appliances, while the bathroom uses premium materials like ceramic for the toilet, sink, and shower tray, and stone for the coverings. There are also glass windows.
All in all, Dembell aims to deliver a deluxe traveling experience, blending elegance with an overall feeling of relaxation. The motorhome was first teased last fall but it will make a public appearance at this year’s Düsseldorf Caravan Salon, opening on August 27. We hope to receive mode updates regarding the pricing and launch date of the vehicle.
