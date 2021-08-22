Dembell Motorhome Wants You to Travel Like a Gentleman, Redefines Land Yachting

Motorhomes have continued to grow in popularity over the years, and the global health crisis only made things better for them. As restrictions have cramped our lifestyles and kept us all within the borders of our own countries, people started to look at homes on wheels to fulfill their vacation needs. And if you’re going to spend so much time on the road, you might at least travel in style. The Dembell motorhome is a perfect choice. It is a sophisticated land yacht that redefines luxury.