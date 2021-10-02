Mercedes Actros-Based Hotel on Wheels Is Every Surfer's Dream Vehicle

Imagine waking up every morning surrounded by the best landscape ever, the kind that you usually set as wallpaper on your phone or computer. You enjoy a tasty buffet breakfast, take a shower, grab your board, and hit the waves.
Based on a Mercedes Actros, this mobile hotel is an expandable vehicle that offers tourists the space, coziness, and comfort of a real home, while also offering them the possibility to see the world and do what they enjoy the most. The TSH travels wherever there’s something worth seeing or doing, with the main focus on surf spots and other beautiful locations in nature, which are suitable for outdoor activities.
The six-wheeled vehicle is the creation of Daniela Carneiro and Eduardo Ribeiro from Portugal. Both of them are passionate surfers who dedicated their lives to the sport and have chased the best spots in the world, in places such as Portugal, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, Hawaii, to name just a few. Their special hotel on wheels offers year-round surf tour packages in Portugal and Morocco (Africa). It is all about sharing travel experiences, making new friends, connecting with each other, combining surf, nature, and adventure in a new way of traveling, as explained by its owners.
With the help of a hydraulic system, the walls and the ceiling of the vehicle can expand, turning it into a fully equipped double-decker. The living room, kitchen, and bathroom with toilet and shower are on the first floor. There are couches in the living room, along with a table, and a projector. As far as the kitchen goes, it is equipped for self-catering, so you do all your cooking and prepare your own meals.
All rooms come with air conditioning and there is also free WiFi onboard. There are also lockers provided so that your belongings are kept safe. Prior to the global health crisis, guests accommodated in the four double rooms had to share the space with other bunkmates, but at the moment, for health reasons, travelers have their private room. Families are the only ones allowed to share a room.
Outside the TSH, there’s a covered lounge terrace with bean bags, so that you can take in the scenery, watch the sunset, sunrise, or simply chill al fresco. Surfers can even leave their boards at home, as the TSH offers surfboards and wetsuits for all levels and sizes.
Guests who book a trip in the THS will receive a key card to access the truck, so they can come in and out whenever they want.
Although the TSH offers both Portugal and Morocco packages, the international context has currently forced the TSH owners to put the Morocco trips on hold for now, with Portugal tours being the only ones organized during this period.
Price-wise, a Sunday to Saturday trip to southwest Portugal will cost you €1,897 (approximately $2,200) for two people if you opt for the private double room in the high-season (May 29 – June 25). Northwest trips in Portugal are priced at €1,747 ($2,040) for two people in the private double room.
These prices are for beginners and intermediate surfers who don’t opt for the surf guiding package. According to a set itinerary, the TSH travels to several places during the one-week trip and there is a Tailor Made option available as well for group reservations only. With this option, you get to customize the trip and choose where you want to go.
