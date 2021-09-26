Got $200K? Grab a Fully Equipped 4x4 Interstate 24GT Motorhome From Airstream

Folks, let’s face it, very few of us have hundreds of thousands of dollars to purchase an RV or mobile home. However, this shouldn’t stop us from dreaming occasionally. One dream that we’re privy to is known as the 2022 Interstate 24GT, a Class-B motorhome with an interior that feels as though you’re on some multi-million-dollar yacht.
Every year manufacturers put out what they feel will be the peak of next year’s design. One such team is Airstream, an RV manufacturer that really needs no introduction. Heck, they’ve been around since the 1920s; leave a comment if you find a camper and RV manufacturer with history dating further back than that.
All that history and experience is one of the reasons why the 24GT comes in with a hefty starting price of $206,685 (€176,350 at current exchange rates). Again, that’s just the starting rate. Once you’re done decking it out to your liking, you can easily reach the $250K range. So why the heck is Airstream asking so much for this “van?” Time to find out.
GVWR of 11,030 lbs (5,003 kg) and GCWR of 15,250 lbs (6,917 kg). If you opt for the 4WD option, which can be considered six as the rear axle features dual wheels on each side, you’ll have an OCCC 1,705 lbs (773 kg) of cargo, while 2WD allows for 1,980 lbs (898 kg).
As for the powerhouse behind everything, again, Mercedes-Benz strikes with a 3.0-liter V6 turbo diesel engine. While it only comes in with 188 hp, this engine comes in with a max torque output of 325 lb-ft (440 Nm) and is controlled by a 7-speed automatic transmission, enough for 5,000 lbs (2,267 kg) of towing capacity.
While the exterior features things like a hidden hitch, 110-volt outlet, exterior hot and cold shower, and 3M protective film rear bumper, tons of other options can be added including hydraulic leveling jacks and the 4WD I mentioned.
kW LPG generator and a macerator plumbing system. 300-watt solar power system is also available. However, it’s the interior and its features that are the real dream.
Inside the 24GT, room for up to seven seated guests is available. The only downside here is that only two guests have space to sleep, offered by the rear seating that transforms into a bed. One optional bed can also be achieved by the driver and passenger facing one another as to create a single bed.
In order to successfully cook meals while on the road, the 24GT features a galley unit that neatly distributes all kitchen-destined accessories into one space. A stainless-steel sink with faucet, two-burner stove, and fridge/freezer are all here. A convection microwave oven and deep drawers for storage are also part of this unit.
driver’s seat.
Speaking of driver, one place you’ll spend a decent amount of time in is the cockpit. Knowing this, Airstream designed it to be as comfortable as possible and includes everything from heated and swivel seats to an infotainment system, an in-dash monitoring system, and even paddle shifters. Systems like blind spot assist, active brake assist, lane keeping assist, and countless others are part of the deal too.
Ok. So, I’m starting to understand why Airstream is asking for this much on an Interstate 24GT. In truth, if I was to go through every single option and feature you have in this motorhome, we would be here for quite a long time, much more than just one article. If you do want to take this story further, don’t be afraid to give ol’ Airstream a call and see how much your dream would end up costing you.
