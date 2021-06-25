Jeep Wrangler Xtreme Recon Package to Add 100:1 Crawl Ratio Later This Year

Almost a full day before Jeep made the official announcement of the launch of the Jeep Wrangler Xtreme Recon Package, all the details were leaked online. That doesn’t make the official details any less juicy, though, and here they are.
The package, meant for the JLU and the Wrangler Rubicon 392, will make its public debut later in July, during the Chicago Auto Show. And the most visible elements of the Recon are the wheels.
More to the point, the package will give buyers the choice of 35-inch BF Goodrich KO2 All-Terrain tires straight from the factory, wrapped around 17-inch x 8-inch beadlock-capable wheels—and that’s something Jeep has never offered before.
The result of the carmaker “listening to and watching our customers make this one of the most popular modifications to their Wranglers,” the Jeeps in this configuration will ride on a 3.8-cm (1.5-inch) suspension lift with “uniquely tuned shocks," giving the Jeeps 32.7 cm (12.9 inches) of ground clearance, and 85.3 cm (33.6 inches) of water fording.
The Recon will be available with a 4.56:1 axle ratio, but that’s only to get things started, as later in the year, a new 4.88:1 axle ratio will be on the table. When tied to a six-speed manual transmission, this will translate into what Jeep calls an industry-first 100:1 crawl ratio, right from the factory floor.
The effects of the Xtreme Recon on the Jeep translate into “best-in-class approach angle [and] departure angle” as the manufacturer says. We get numbers like 47.4 degrees for approach, 26.7 degrees for breakover, and 40.4 degrees for departure.
For now, Jeep did not reveal the pricing for the Wrangler Xtreme Recon Package (we expect to know that in July) but says orders are already taken, and production will begin at the Toledo Assembly plant in Ohio in August.
