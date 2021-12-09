Pretty in Pink: Jeep Extends Tuscadero Colorway Availability on 2022 Wrangler

Who would have thought something as inherently rugged as the Jeep Wrangler could look good in pink? Wait, did I say pink? No, I meant ‘Tuscadero’, which technically is a deep and intense chromatic magenta. There. So yes, the Wrangler looks darn good in magenta, according to nearly 30,000 individuals.
That’s how many orders this limited-run paint color has racked up since the books opened back in August of this year, making Tuscadero the most popular special edition color for the Wrangler as far as this year is concerned. The chromatic magenta joins a wide range of vibrant, special-run colors, such as Gecko, Chief and Nacho, all of which can be applied to a Jeep Wrangler directly from the factory.
Buyers can now order the Tuscadero exterior paint option throughout the month of December, on all Wrangler models – this includes the Sport, Sahara, Rubicon, 4xe and the 392. As for price, it will cost you an extra $395.
“We expected Tuscadero to be popular and the customer response has been overwhelmingly strong,” said Jim Morrison, vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. “It’s so popular, we're extending production into 2022 model-year production to meet strong customer demand. Customers can place an order through December of this year.”
The 2022 Jeep Wrangler is priced from $29,725, which will land you the entry-level Sport variant (2-door model). The 4-door meanwhile starts from $33,225. Other specs include the Willys Sport, Sport S, Willys, Sport Altitude, Sport RHD, Sahara, Rubicon, Sahara Altitude, High Altitude and the flagship Rubicon 392, which is available only as a four-door model and costs upwards of $75,095.
A bit steep for a Wrangler? Perhaps. But it does come with FCA’s 6.4-liter HEMI V8 unit, producing 470 hp (476 ps) and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) of torque. With the help of an eight-speed automatic gearbox and four-wheel drive, the Wrangler 392 can accelerate to 60 mph (97 kph) in just 4.5 seconds.
