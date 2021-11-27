Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392's Huge Markup Is Difficult To Stomach

Axis Support Vessel Has It All: Chopper, Jet Skis, Submersible, and Seaplanes

So, if you had a 200 grand budget to blow on a set of wheels, what color would your Previewed by the Rubicon 392 Concept , the production model boasts a very decent 470 hp (476 ps / 350) and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) of torque from its 6.4-liter unit. It’s mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive, enabling a 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.6 seconds. The quarter mile is dealt with in around 13 seconds, the automaker claims.But why revisit the Wrangler Rubicon 392 around a year after it officially broke cover? That’s because we found an example for sale in Europe that makes the Porsche Cayenne look affordable. The Mobile ad reveals a sticker price of €177,890, equaling to a little over $200,000 at the current exchange rates. That’s almost as much as the 670 hp (680 ps / 500 kW) Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid, which can hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.8 seconds, and a 183 mph (295 kph) top speed.By comparison, one could basically reach out to their local Jeep dealer in Germany and get no less than three (yes, you read that right, three!) base Jeep Wranglers for the price of this one. To better put that number into perspective, we will remind you that a British company has started importing the model to the United Kingdom, from £105,500 ($141,590). And just for laughs, we have to mention the fact that the Wrangler Rubicon 392 carries an MSRP of $74,640 in the United States; and we thought that was too much when it first launched…Anyway, back to the said Wrangler, which is in the possession of a German used car dealer that mostly sells vehicles born on the left side of the Atlantic Ocean, and is brand new, with only the delivery miles under its belt. You may have noticed the satin brown finish, which was applied by a tuner, together with the electric running boards, 20-inch alloys shod in chunky rubber, and ‘Brute’ badging all around.The same tuner was also responsible for giving the cabin a makeover. Opening the door reveals that the seats were wrapped in diamond-quilted leather, and feature ‘Brute’ embossed headrests. And just in case you forget the name of the company, all you have to do is take a look at the steering wheel.Elsewhere, this Jeep has all the bells and whistles, from the infotainment system with smartphone integration, sat-radio, navigation, and reversing camera, to the dual-zone climate control, heated front seats, ambient lighting, Wi-Fi hotspot, USB port, and others. A selection of driver assistance gear is on deck, and even with everything up and running, we still cannot see beyond the huge markup.That said, this writer would most likely stick to the Mercedes-AMG G 63 , if he had $200,000 burning a hole in his pocket, that is. The super, which is basically a truck equipped with a fancy body, is powered by a 577 hp (585 ps / 430 kW) twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine, and is a €162,702.75 ($183,236) affair in its home market.At 4.5 seconds needed to hit the 62 mph (100 kph) mark from a standstill, it’s also one tenth of a second quicker than the Wrangler Rubicon 392. The 416 hp (422 ps / 310 kW) G 500 sounds more appealing too, especially with a €118,619.20 ($133,589) starting price.So, if you had a 200 grand budget to blow on a set of wheels, what color would your supercar/super SUV have?

