2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 vs. Dodge Hellcat Isn’t Your Typical Drag Race

A HEMI V8 in the Wrangler has long been the desire of many enthusiasts, and for the 2021 model year, Jeep made their wish come true. Rubicon 392 is the name of the range-topping Wrangler, and it’s properly exciting thanks to 470 horsepower and 470 pound-feet (637 Nm) of torque. 86 photos



On the other lane of the strip, we have a Dodge SRT Hellcat Widebody that retails from $67,270 sans taxes and options. Finished in Destroyer Gray, a color that was introduced on the 2015 model year Challenger GT AWD Concept from the SEMA Show, the hellish muscle car needs 12.17 seconds to finish the quarter-mile sprint at the Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park.



That said, have a guess how much Jeep wants for a brand-new Rubicon 392. Only available with four doors, the most powerful series-production Wrangler ever starts from $74,195 whereas the Rubicon with the 3.6-liter Pentastar can be yours from $43,265 and the Ram 1500 TRX is $70,425.



It's hard to understand why Jeep charges $595 for the forward-facing camera when it should be standard at this price point, but then again, Jeep has a way of making customers pay extra for everything. The only extra that’s actually worth your money is the



The big-tire package further sweetens the deal with a Mopar hinge-gate reinforcement, a jack spacer by Mopar, tire relocation kit, extensions for the wheel flares, a 4.56 rear axle ratio, and a recalibrated top speed of 110 miles per hour (177 kilometers per hour). If you want to make the most of the Xtreme Recon off the beaten path, go for the V6-engined Rubicon and six-speed manual transmission because they will be soon offered with a 4.88:1 axle ratio that translates to a simply insane 100:1 crawl ratio.



