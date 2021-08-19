2021 Mazda3 Turbo vs Acura ILX Drag Race Concludes Predictably

Priced from $29,900 for the 2021 model year, the Mazda3 Turbo is boasting plenty of standard equipment and performance for the aforementioned fistful of bucks. All-wheel drive and a force-fed engine are very irresistible assets in this particular segment, but don’t call this fellow a hot hatchback.
To keep the costs low, every single Mazda3 features a torsion-beam setup out back whereas the Acura ILX is rocking multi-link suspension with stamped-steel upper A-arms and cast-aluminum knuckles. The six-speed automatic transmission is another point of contention because it’s very old.
The SkyActiv-Drive automatic also happens to be a little problematic in the way of bucking, shaking, and even failure before hitting 100,000 miles (160,934 kilometers). The ILX has a dual-clutch box with eighth forward ratios, and it’s very well documented for slipping, especially on older cars.
Although it shifts a little quicker and the ratios give the DCT a slight advantage over the six-speed automatic, the Civic-based model simply can’t hold a candle to the Mazda3 Turbo. It may weigh less (3,100 pounds or x kilograms), but 180 pound-feet (244 Nm) is too little torque in comparison to the rival’s 310 pound-feet (420 Nm). The same applies to horsepower (201 versus 250 horsepower on premium gasoline), and that would be that.
With Sam CarLegion behind the wheel of the Mazda, the all-wheel-drive sedan hooks up better and crosses the quarter-mile time first in sport mode. A similar outcome happens with traction control turned off, and on the second run, you can easily tell how much quicker the dual-clutcher upshifts.
In sport mode and with traction control off, the Mazda3 Turbo initially hesitates in the roll race due to the sluggish kickdown. But obviously enough, all-wheel drive and forced induction are just too much for the ILX.
From a standstill, the Mazda hits 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 7.02 seconds while the quarter-mile is over in 15.10 seconds at 91.71 miles per hour (147.59 kilometers per hour). The Acura, by comparison, makes do with 8.33 seconds and 16.22 seconds at 85.94 mph (138.30 kph).
