To keep the costs low, every single Mazda3 features a torsion-beam setup out back whereas the Acura ILX is rocking multi-link suspension with stamped-steel upper A-arms and cast-aluminum knuckles. The six-speed automatic transmission is another point of contention because it’s very old.The SkyActiv-Drive automatic also happens to be a little problematic in the way of bucking, shaking, and even failure before hitting 100,000 miles (160,934 kilometers). The ILX has a dual-clutch box with eighth forward ratios, and it’s very well documented for slipping, especially on older cars.Although it shifts a little quicker and the ratios give thea slight advantage over the six-speed automatic, the Civic-based model simply can’t hold a candle to the Mazda3 Turbo. It may weigh less (3,100 pounds or x kilograms), but 180 pound-feet (244 Nm) is too little torque in comparison to the rival’s 310 pound-feet (420 Nm). The same applies to horsepower (201 versus 250 horsepower on premium gasoline), and that would be that.With Sam CarLegion behind the wheel of the Mazda, the all-wheel-drive sedan hooks up better and crosses the quarter-mile time first in sport mode. A similar outcome happens with traction control turned off, and on the second run, you can easily tell how much quicker the dual-clutcher upshifts.In sport mode and with traction control off, the Mazda3 Turbo initially hesitates in the roll race due to the sluggish kickdown. But obviously enough, all-wheel drive and forced induction are just too much for the ILX.From a standstill, the Mazda hits 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 7.02 seconds while the quarter-mile is over in 15.10 seconds at 91.71 miles per hour (147.59 kilometers per hour). The Acura , by comparison, makes do with 8.33 seconds and 16.22 seconds at 85.94 mph (138.30 kph).