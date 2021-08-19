2021 Mazda3 Turbo vs Acura ILX Drag Race Concludes Predictably

More on this:

1 2022 Acura NSX Type S Is Here With the Brand’s Most Powerful Production Drivetrain Ever

2 Acura Announces in Pebble Beach That It Will Bring Back the Integra

3 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 vs. Acura NSX Drag Race Ends With Obvious Winner

4 TFL Compares 2022 Honda Civic With 2021 Mazda3, Both Are Worth Their Money

5 2021 Mazda3 2.5 Turbo Takes on Golf R in Drag Race, DSG Makes a Difference