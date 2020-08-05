2021 Mazda3 Turbo Starts From $29,900, Both Sedan and Hatchback Have AWD

Mazda’s stylish compact offering has already reached its fourth generation and it is arguably the best incarnation to date - at least in terms of design. When it comes to powertrains many U.S. fans thought something was lacking – such as a high-performance turbocharged option. The company’s American subsidiary recently rectified the omission and now we have all the details, including pricing.
Mazda’s North American Operations (MNAO) has announced the 2021 Mazda3 in base configuration (2.0-liter engine, FWD, sedan body) will have a starting MSRP of $20,500. The new Mazda3 2.5 Turbo will incur a serious hike, though, kicking off at $29,900. That would be in sedan form, if you want the Mazda3 hatchback you need to shell out at least $30,900.
Both come with all-wheel drive and can be configured with the Premium Plus package starting at $32,450 for the sedan and $33,750 for the hatchback. Those looking to further customize the new 2021 Mazda3 2.5 Turbo can add the pricey (but great looking) 18-inch BBS alloys – each gloss black forged wheel is $918.95.
You can also have some paint options – the Snowflake White Pearl Mica is $395; the Machine Gray Metallic option is higher at $495 and upgrading to Soul Red Crystal will be the highest at $595. Selecting the new Skyactiv-G 2.5 Turbo option will empower the 2021 Mazda3 to at least 227 horsepower and 310 lb. ft. of torque.
Switching from regular to premium fuel will include a small tune to the count of 250 horsepower and 320 lb. ft. of torque. The company’s proprietary i-Activ all-wheel drive system is standard equipment. Mazda has not revealed performance figures yet – they might share them closer to the dealership launch programmed for later this year.
The brand’s new Premium Plus package (exclusive to the 2.5T) includes two types of Aero Kits – a standard version with front air dam and rear roof spoiler, as well as an upgraded version that adds a rear diffuser and side sill extensions. All four styling accessories can be specified on the 2.5T without selecting the aforementioned pack and the new 18-inch alloys from BBS can be had on any 2021MY Mazda3.
