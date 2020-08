2021 Mazda3 Turbo Starts From $29,900, Both Sedan and Hatchback Have AWD

FWD

Mazda’s North American Operations (MNAO) has announced the 2021 Mazda3 in base configuration (2.0-liter engine,, sedan body) will have a starting MSRP of $20,500. The new Mazda3 2.5 Turbo will incur a serious hike, though, kicking off at $29,900. That would be in sedan form, if you want the Mazda3 hatchback you need to shell out at least $30,900.Both come with all-wheel drive and can be configured with the Premium Plus package starting at $32,450 for the sedan and $33,750 for the hatchback. Those looking to further customize the new 2021 Mazda3 2.5 Turbo can add the pricey (but great looking) 18-inch BBS alloys – each gloss black forged wheel is $918.95.You can also have some paint options – the Snowflake White Pearl Mica is $395; the Machine Gray Metallic option is higher at $495 and upgrading to Soul Red Crystal will be the highest at $595. Selecting the new Skyactiv-G 2.5 Turbo option will empower the 2021 Mazda3 to at least 227 horsepower and 310 lb. ft. of torque.Switching from regular to premium fuel will include a small tune to the count of 250 horsepower and 320 lb. ft. of torque. The company’s proprietary i-Activ all-wheel drive system is standard equipment. Mazda has not revealed performance figures yet – they might share them closer to the dealership launch programmed for later this year.The brand’s new Premium Plus package (exclusive to the 2.5T) includes two types of Aero Kits – a standard version with front air dam and rear roof spoiler, as well as an upgraded version that adds a rear diffuser and side sill extensions. All four styling accessories can be specified on the 2.5T without selecting the aforementioned pack and the new 18-inch alloys from BBS can be had on any 2021MY Mazda3.