TFL Compares 2022 Honda Civic With 2021 Mazda3, Both Are Worth Their Money

The Mazda3 has the upper hand in colder states of the U.S. because you can opt for all-wheel drive as long as you don’t mind paying $31,050 for the 2.5-liter turbo. Speaking of which, that engine stands out in the crowd thanks to 250 horsepower and 320 pound-feet (434 Nm) on premium fuel.Without a turbo, the four-pot mill is still viable for highway driving. Better still, Mazda is trying to appeal to a wider audience by offering a stick-shift box as long as you don’t get all-wheel drive or a turbo. The 2022 Honda Civic, by comparison, makes do with a continuously variable transmission and two four-cylinder engines that displace 2.0 and 1.5 liters, respectively.Unfortunately for Mazda3 customers, you’ll get pretty abysmal fuel economy at 27 miles per gallon (make that 8.7 liters per 100 kilometers) on the combined driving cycle. Alas, you’re better off with the all-new Civic because it returns anything between 33 and 36 mpg (7.1 and 6.5 l/100 km).Keep in mind that by choosing the Mazda you’re also choosing extra performance and driving excitement, two elements the reviewer holds in high regard. Nathan isn’t too fond of the infotainment display that isn’t a touchscreen. The BMW iDrive-like interface seems just a little too fussy. Nathan also makes a point about rear legroom, or the lack thereof.Currently available only as a four-door sedan, the Civic looks like a baby Accord, and that’s not exactly bad. Highway passing capability isn’t too shabby either despite the feedback-less transmission, and the 9.0-inch media system is much nicer than the Mazda’s infotainment. Although the Mazda’s interior is more pleasant from a design standpoint, The Fast Lane’s Nathan is much obliged to report that he fits much better in the rear seats.That said, which econobox speaks more to you?