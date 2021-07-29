5 Tacoma TRD Off-Road vs. New Frontier Pro-4X: Which Off-Road Truck Is Better?

2 New 2022 Toyota Tacoma Trail Edition With Factory Lift Kit Is Ready for Anything

More on this:

The Fast Lane Truck Compares 2022 Nissan Frontier With Toyota Tacoma

Nissan offers the newest mid-size pickup in the U.S. in the guise of the Frontier for the 2022 model year. Still, does it pose a threat to the most popular mid-sizer out there? Roman and Andre from TFL have put together a comparo to give us an idea about which is the better truck. 45 photos



Roman and Andre point out that Toyota’s pickup feels a little dated on the inside as well, and rear-occupant space can only be described as tight for adults. Nissan improves on the Tacoma with nicer stitching, a better-designed dashboard with a 9.0-inch display, and more soft-touch materials.



The rear-seat room is pretty similar to the



As much as critics knock it down for the archaic transmission and gas-guzzling V6 engine, the unassuming Tacoma will outlast the Frontier thanks to world-class reliability. Resale value also favors the Taco, and the list of safety features isn’t too shabby either. The Frontier, by comparison, has a so-and-so reliability record, so-and-so resale value, and just a little bit more safety tech. The class-exclusive rear automatic braking function stands out.



Comparing such an old truck to a ground-up refresh is never easy, especially because driving impressions of the Frontier are currently under embargo. Be that as it may, I’m willing to bet two bucks than the next-gen Tacoma on the F1 platform of the



The pictured trucks are off-road trims, which means that payload and towing aren’t of the essence. When properly equipped for work, the Frontier boasts 1,610 and 6,720 pounds (730 and 3,048 kilograms) while the gray-haired Taco is rated at 1,440 and 6,800 pounds (653 and 3,084 kilograms).Roman and Andre point out that Toyota’s pickup feels a little dated on the inside as well, and rear-occupant space can only be described as tight for adults. Nissan improves on the Tacoma with nicer stitching, a better-designed dashboard with a 9.0-inch display, and more soft-touch materials.The rear-seat room is pretty similar to the segment-favorite Tacoma , and just like the Tacoma, the brand-new Frontier offers underseat storage. At face value, therefore, Nissan and Toyota are pretty much neck and neck although they clearly aren’t because Toyota has a few tricks up its sleeve.As much as critics knock it down for the archaic transmission and gas-guzzling V6 engine, the unassuming Tacoma will outlast the Frontier thanks to world-class reliability. Resale value also favors the Taco, and the list of safety features isn’t too shabby either. The Frontier, by comparison, has a so-and-so reliability record, so-and-so resale value, and just a little bit more safety tech. The class-exclusive rear automatic braking function stands out.Comparing such an old truck to a ground-up refresh is never easy, especially because driving impressions of the Frontier are currently under embargo. Be that as it may, I’m willing to bet two bucks than the next-gen Tacoma on the F1 platform of the 2022 Tundra will easily trump Nissan’s truck.