2022 Nissan Frontier Pickup Starts Production in Mississippi, Features V6 Power

Finally a standalone model for the North American market, the third-gen Frontier has entered production at the Canton plant in Mississippi. Based on the F-Alpha platform of the big-boy Titan , the mid-size Frontier flaunts a slightly revised ladder frame that incorporates high-strength steel. 38 photos



Rated at 1,610 pounds (730 kilograms) for maximum payload and 6,720 pounds (3,048 kilograms) in terms of towing capacity, the Frontier doesn’t have the right stuff to challenge the Ford Ranger. That’s a bit of a shame, but then again, the Japanese automaker is losing faith in pickups. Lest we forget,



Far better looking than its predecessor, the 2022 Frontier is offered exclusively with a 3.8-liter V6. The free-breathing mill is said to feature 93-percent new or redesigned parts compared to the old 4.0-liter engine.



Scheduled to arrive in dealer showrooms throughout the United States and Canada in late summer 2021, the refreshed Frontier matches the modern exterior with a utility-centric interior. The cabin’s focal points are the 7.0-inch Advanced Driver Assist Display and the optional 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Other noteworthy features include Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Wi-Fi hotspot, wireless charging, and Safety Shield 360.



"The all-new Frontier has surpassed our expectations – setting new standards for mid-size truck capability, technology, and power," declared Tim Fallon, vice president of the Nissan Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant. "The Canton plant team is full of pride and ready to produce the next generation of one of the strongest, most rugged trucks in the market," concluded Mr. Fallon.



