2022 Toyota Tundra Reveals Multi-Terrain Select, Qi Wireless Phone Charging

Another week, another set of teasers depicting the new Tundra. On this occasion, Toyota is much obliged to confirm a couple of TRD Pro features in the guise of Multi-Terrain Select and wireless charging for Qi phones. 22 photos



The picture of the wireless charging pad isn’t exactly interesting at first glance. But if you zoom in on the topside left corner, you’ll notice a quirky shift knob attached to the automatic transmission’s lever. As a brief refresher, the



Scheduled to be fully unleashed this fall, Toyota makes the waiting less stressful with a glimpse of the half-ton pickup’s front seats. Thick embroidery, white-and-red stitching, and Cockpit Red leather are featured, along with perforations just below the driver’s shoulders, probably for ventilation.



That being said, the all-new Tundra is “setting a new bar for comfort, capability, and convenience” as per the title of the press release attached at the end of this article. The question is, what bar? The Ram 1500 Limited is more luxurious, the Ford F-150 Raptor is more capable off the beaten path, and convenience features pale in comparison to what domestic trucks offer.



Rather than waxing lyrical about stuff that’s already offered in other pickups, Toyota should pose itself a question. More to the point, is the



