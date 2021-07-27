2022 Toyota Aygo Enters the Hot Weather Testing Phase in Right-Hand Drive

More on this:

1 Toyota X Prologue Not EV Related, Gets Unveiled as Bold Next-Gen Aygo Preview

2 UPDATE: Third-generation 2022 Toyota Aygo Spied for the First Time in the Wild

3 2018 Toyota Aygo Facelift Looks like It Didn't Catch Enough Sleep in Geneva

4 New Toyota Aygo Is So Nuts Squirrels Are Crunching on It

5 2015 Toyota Aygo Now Available With X-Wave Canvas Roof