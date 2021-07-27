2022 Toyota Aygo Enters the Hot Weather Testing Phase in Right-Hand Drive

Still holding a big chunk of new car sales in Europe, small hatchbacks aren’t going anywhere for the time being, despite the crossover and SUV boom. One model that is in the process of being renewed is the Toyota Aygo, unlike its siblings from Citroen and Peugeot, the C1 and 108 respectively, which are rumored to bite the dust soon.
We’ve already seen the 2022 Toyota Aygo playing in the snow, and now the Japanese company’s A-segment hatchback has been spied in Europe’s hot weather. Still, despite the elevated temperatures, it didn’t drop any artificial skin, as the stickers still cover the entire exterior.
Looking like a smaller version of the Yaris supermini, the upcoming Aygo has new headlamps, cleaner looking front bumper with upper and lower grilles, and vertical taillamps positioned on each side of the small tailgate.
Toyota seems to have increased the length of the wheelbase, which in turn will translate into more generous legroom for backseat occupants – well, as much as you can call it generous in a city car. Since we’ve moved on to the cabin, it’s worth noting that this prototype was in right-hand drive, so yes, Britain will get it too.
We don’t know much about the design of the cockpit yet, but it will definitely get a redesigned dashboard panel, with a new infotainment system. The quality of the materials is expected to be improved, and drivers will be aided by a few safety features. Moreover, the Aygo was also seen with a canvas roof, which will be part of the options list.
Gasoline power is believed to be included, perhaps joined by a self-charging hybrid later on. A battery-electric option doesn't appear to be on the cards for the time being.
Production of the 2022 Aygo will kick off in the Czech Republic, probably before the end of the year, and the first units will start arriving at dealers in select markets shortly after.
