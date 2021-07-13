2022 Toyota Tundra Confirmed With Sliding Rear Window, Dual-Pane Moonroof

Seabreacher Z Submersible Will Forever Change Your Summers With Airtime Power

The oldest full-size pickup on the market in 2021, the V8-only Tundra prepares for a bottom-up redesign. Teased, leaked, and revealed in TRD Pro flavor, the half-ton workhorse gets a huge interior upgrade as well. 19 photos



Based on the size of the rear doors, the pictured truck is the no-nonsense CrewMax with the 5.5-foot (1.67m) bed. On closer inspection, you’ll further notice a rear window that slides wholly in a compartment located between the cargo box and cabin. The back window is very nice on its own because an eight-foot 2x4 won’t fit in the bed unless you drive with the tailgate open.



Four more teaser photos will be published before Toyota spills the beans on the all-new Tundra, which is targeting the Big Three in Detroit instead of the Nissan Titan. Taking a cue from the 2021 Ford F-150, the iForce MAX



In the PowerBoost, for example, the Blue Oval has integrated a 35- kilowatt electric motor inside the case of the 10-speed automatic transmission. The said motor takes its mojo from a 1.5- kWh battery mounted underneath the truck as to not sacrifice any bed or cab space. The Ram 1500 eTorque, by comparison, is a mild-hybrid system that consists of a starter/generator unit.



GM still doesn’t offer mild- or full-hybrid trucks in the half-ton segment, which isn’t exactly a missed opportunity because all-electric trucks are in the offing. Just like the F-150 Lightning and 2024 Ram 1500 EV , the Silverado and Sierra will go electric thanks to the Hummer’s BT1 platform.



From the brand-new touchscreen infotainment system to over-the-air software and map updates, JBL high-fidelity audio, and wireless phone charging, the 2022 Toyota Tundra has them all. A massive dual-pane moonroof has also been confirmed, along with a proper unveiling this fall.

