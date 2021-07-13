autoevolution
2022 Toyota Tundra Confirmed With Sliding Rear Window, Dual-Pane Moonroof

13 Jul 2021
The oldest full-size pickup on the market in 2021, the V8-only Tundra prepares for a bottom-up redesign. Teased, leaked, and revealed in TRD Pro flavor, the half-ton workhorse gets a huge interior upgrade as well.
From the brand-new touchscreen infotainment system to over-the-air software and map updates, JBL high-fidelity audio, and wireless phone charging, the 2022 Toyota Tundra has them all. A massive dual-pane moonroof has also been confirmed, along with a proper unveiling this fall.

Based on the size of the rear doors, the pictured truck is the no-nonsense CrewMax with the 5.5-foot (1.67m) bed. On closer inspection, you’ll further notice a rear window that slides wholly in a compartment located between the cargo box and cabin. The back window is very nice on its own because an eight-foot 2x4 won’t fit in the bed unless you drive with the tailgate open.

Four more teaser photos will be published before Toyota spills the beans on the all-new Tundra, which is targeting the Big Three in Detroit instead of the Nissan Titan. Taking a cue from the 2021 Ford F-150, the iForce MAX twin-turbo V6 powerplant is expected with some kind of hybrid assistance.

In the PowerBoost, for example, the Blue Oval has integrated a 35-kilowatt electric motor inside the case of the 10-speed automatic transmission. The said motor takes its mojo from a 1.5-kWh battery mounted underneath the truck as to not sacrifice any bed or cab space. The Ram 1500 eTorque, by comparison, is a mild-hybrid system that consists of a starter/generator unit.

GM still doesn’t offer mild- or full-hybrid trucks in the half-ton segment, which isn’t exactly a missed opportunity because all-electric trucks are in the offing. Just like the F-150 Lightning and 2024 Ram 1500 EV, the Silverado and Sierra will go electric thanks to the Hummer’s BT1 platform.

Toyota hasn’t made a move in this regard, which is a little worrying because the Big Three in Detroit will be joined by two more companies. On the one hand, we have Rivian and the R1T quad-motor pickup. But more importantly, Tesla’s Cybertruck has more than 1 million reservations under its belt.
