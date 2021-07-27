1987 AE86 Toyota Corolla GT Sets Record Price at Auction

Toyota's AE86 Corolla has gained a cult following in past years, and prices are soaring for unmodified examples. These are getting harder to find, which led to the soaring prices situation. Back in March 2021, an AE83 Toyota Corolla sold for $40,000 at auction, but a British auction bumped the price even higher.
A single owner from new example of a 1987 AE86 Toyota Corolla GT was sold for GBP 46,250 ($64,179) through Car and Classic's online auction. The vehicle was entirely stock and was bought with no extra options. Since this car was in the GT trim level, it came with generous options for the time, and the careful owner kept all of them, including the original Nokia phone cradle, as well as a sunroof, alloy wheels, a radio-cassette player, and even Toyota mudflaps.
The owner kept all the paperwork in the car's 34-year life, as well as the brochure she was given before the sale, when she chose the Wine-Red color. For the first nine years of its existence, this example was serviced at a Toyota dealership, and after that, it got yearly servicing.
The reluctant sale happened because the owner suffered a recent injury that made the car less ideal for a daily due to the lack of power steering. Back in 2006, the car was keyed, and insurers deemed it "uneconomical to repair," but that did not stop the owner from buying it back from them and repairing it to factory specification.
This car's story is tear-dropping, as one can imagine not being able to comfortably drive your beloved car because of an injury is painful in its own way. Especially with a car that has been cared for since it was new. Regardless, this is another example that goes to show that taking care of your belongings goes a long way, and that there are rewards in this on top of the satisfaction of enjoying your car working properly every time you drive it.
The owner kept all the paperwork in the car's 34-year life, as well as the brochure she was given before the sale, when she chose the Wine-Red color. For the first nine years of its existence, this example was serviced at a Toyota dealership, and after that, it got yearly servicing.
The reluctant sale happened because the owner suffered a recent injury that made the car less ideal for a daily due to the lack of power steering. Back in 2006, the car was keyed, and insurers deemed it "uneconomical to repair," but that did not stop the owner from buying it back from them and repairing it to factory specification.
This car's story is tear-dropping, as one can imagine not being able to comfortably drive your beloved car because of an injury is painful in its own way. Especially with a car that has been cared for since it was new. Regardless, this is another example that goes to show that taking care of your belongings goes a long way, and that there are rewards in this on top of the satisfaction of enjoying your car working properly every time you drive it.