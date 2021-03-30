Wife of the Year Makes Amends, Buys Record Selling Toyota Celica for Husband

Men will often joke about this topic, and I've even heard some of my friends saying that "If my future wife will ever tell me to sell my project car , I'm just going to break up with her!". Well, I guess you can do that if you value your money pit more than the person you chose to spend your life with, but most of the time, things go the other way around.So far, my girlfriend has been very understanding of my love for old, rusty Japanese sports cars , and she has shown her support whenever I spent money on buying parts for them. But I can't help but wonder how things would change if there were a need for extra income to support taking care of an infant. And that seems to have been the case with this family in the United States.The winner of the auction commented that "My husband had one of these. But we had a couple of kids and I probably made him sell it more than I should have. He was never mad or angry but just sad." Imagine being in his shoes, how he must have felt. Willing to go to any length to secure the happiness and stability of his family, he gave up his car, perhaps with no hope of ever getting back behind the wheel of one again.But there's more to the story as his wife further added "I got an inheritance and I was determined to buy that car for him to pay him back for all that he has given to our family for the 35 years." She entered the bidding war at a point where this was already shaping up to be the most expensive Toyota Celica ever sold on Bring a Trailer, and she placed a bid of $41,000.Things escalated quickly from that point on, and she had to place multiple bids in an attempt to get the car, as another user seemed keen to have it all for himself. And the struggle went on until the final moments of the auction when she eventually placed the winning bid for $62,000 ! At this point, we didn't even know her backstory, but she revealed her intentions just several minutes after winning the auction.What's even more impressive is that she is doing this as a surprise. "He doesn’t know I have purchased it and it will be given to him as a surprise gift. If you knew this man, he’s worth every penny." The story is already spreading out, and one can only hope that her husband doesn't find out about it until she gives him the keys.

The final part of her plan includes taking this 1976 Celica over to a local car show. "Then we will meet my family for an outing at the car show. We will “happen” to pass by this beauty. He will stop and admire it, and talk all about his old one. And then I will hand him the keys". He must be an awesome guy to deserve all of this, but credits should go to her too! Going so far as to make her husband happy, she deserves to be "Wife of the Year"!